Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

560,000 Klimabonus top-ups still unpaid

More than half a million people in Austria eligible for a 2023 Klimabonus still haven’t been paid theirs.

The oversight was revealed during a parliamentary committee question this week when Yannick Shetty, an MP with the liberal NEOS, asked the Climate Ministry why its 2024 budget had been raised by €92 million without explanation.

It turns out the money was set aside to cover unpaid Klimabonus top-ups from this year – which every person resident in Austria for more than six months was entitled to – to help offset rising cost of living.

Those who believe they’re eligible but still haven’t received their payment can call the Klimabonus service team from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 6pm at 0800 8000 80.

Austrian motorist association calls for Klimabonus to be raised next year

In the meantime, Austria’s association for drivers and motorcyclists (ÖAMTC) says it predicts the government’s new carbon tax – which will be phased in from the end of November – will increase the average driver’s fuel costs by about €100 per year.

That reflects a tax increase of about 3.5 percent on both regular and diesel fuels.

The Klimabonus was supposed to have been paid out by the end of October, either by bank transfer or voucher. (The Local)

The 2023 Klimabonus saw between €110 and €220 paid out for every adult in Austria, with children getting half the amount – depending on where they lived.

ÖAMTC says the 2024 bonus should go up by about 38 percent to cover rising costs.

People in Austria buying fewer groceries amidst rising cost of living

Households in Austria bought about 3.5 percent fewer groceries in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to the Agriculture Ministry’s most recent report on the national food supply and food security.

Not only are households in Austria buying less groceries in overall volume, but many are shopping more at discount chains and general supermarkets, rather than specialist retailers or small food producers directly.

The sale of certain goods – particularly meat and milk – has also decreased slightly.

Artificial snow price could double by 2050

A new report finds that climate change could spur on a big increase in energy costs required for creating artificial snow at Alpine resorts over the next few decades.

How long can ski resorts in Europe get away with using artificial snow? (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

A recent study published in “Current Issues in Tourism” that included Austrian researcher Robert Steiger primarily analysed resorts in the Canadian Rocky Mountains – but said that Austria’s ski resorts can expect very similar results, requiring anywhere between 62 and 105 percent more power by 2050 to generate artificial snow.

Moving from the UK to Austria after Brexit

It’s a more complicated process than before with customs and import duty paperwork – but moving from the UK to Austria post-Brexit is still doable.

Check out our latest how to guide.

‘Nightmare’: What it’s like to move from the UK to Austria after Brexit

Friday weather

Some parts of Austria – particularly Upper Austria – are seeing snow Friday as light wintry weather arrives.

Wetter-Experten warnen jetzt vor heftigem Schneefall https://t.co/UBFcbBHj2t — heute.at (@Heute_at) November 17, 2023

The rest of the country could see some rain and daytimes highs of between 5C and 8C. Lows will hover around 0C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].