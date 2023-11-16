Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Heavy rain and mudslides in Tyrol and Voralberg

Mudslides are expected after recent heavy rain, especially in the regions of Tyrol and Voralberg.

Road and rail traffic disruptions may occur during the day, with authorities advising people to keep their distance from torrents, rivers and flooded areas.

Former Finance Head to testify in Kurz trial

Thomas Schmid - former General Secretary of the federal Finance Ministry - will testify against former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP).

Schmid is alleged to have used public resources to buy favourable media coverage for Kurz and the centre-right People's Party (ÖVP) at Kurz's behest. Kurz is currently charged with lying to a parliamentary inquiry about the affair.

His testimony is officially confirmed for December 11th.

Vorarlberg region now allowing wolves to be shot

Vorarlberg state parliament passed a law Wednesday allowing wolves to be shot, if they endanger livestock or pose a threat to public safety.

Vorarlberg will allow wolves to be shot in certain situations. Photo: (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

Having vanished in the 19th century, wolves have been making a gradual comeback in Austria, reclaiming former habitats.

Official estimates indicate that around 80 wolves were counted in 2022. While the wolf is protected under a European Union directive from 1992, exemptions to the directive are permitted.

EU reveals plans to help non-EU nationals find skilled jobs

The European Commission has created a shared “EU talent pool”, which involves a set of new measures to help skilled workers find jobs in the EU.

Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission, emphasized the important role of industry staffing in determining the EU's future competitiveness. In a press statement, he expressed, "The new EU Talent Pool will be a game-changer: the first EU-wide platform connecting employers in the EU directly with jobseekers of all skill levels worldwide."

Austria buys long-range missiles

During the summer, Austria joined Sky Shield, the European air defence system.

Although originally focused on getting short- and medium-range missiles, the possibility of expanding these procurement plans was also considered. Austria confirmed Wednesday that it will, for the first time in the republic's history, include long-range air defense missiles in its arsenal.

