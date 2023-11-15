Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austrian government wants faster integration of immigrants into the labour market

Politicians and experts convened at an integration conference in Vienna on Tuesday to discuss measures aimed at integrating immigrants into the labour market, broadcaster ORF reported. Integration Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) emphasised the necessity of swiftly involving immigrants with a residence permit in the workforce.

Raab highlighted the urgency in expediting the recognition of educational qualifications, particularly in the healthcare and caregiving sectors.

She reiterated the call for hastening the integration process to prevent individuals with recognised asylum entitlements from remaining reliant on the social system for extended periods. Labor Minister Martin Kocher of ÖVP echoed similar sentiments. Considering demographic shifts and the resulting rise in labour demand, he stressed the need for a labour market reevaluation to tap into all available potential, the report added.

Kocher noted that the tools for this purpose are the Red-White-Red Card (Austria's residency permit for skilled workers), but they needed to be "quicker, less bureaucratic, and more focused."

The Labour Minister wants to utilise the Red-White-Red Card to attract a minimum of 15,000 skilled workers annually from countries beyond the EU to Austria until 2027, he said.

READ ALSO: Austria now has almost 2 million foreign-born residents

Everything you need to know about Austria’s new ‘ultramodern’ night trains

Austrian rail operator ÖBB has unveiled its new generation of night trains. Here's what you need to know.

Conservatives in Lower Austria want to tighten citizenship rules

Lower Austria’s ÖVP – or centre-right people’s party – is circulating a draft paper of measures to tighten up Austrian citizenship rules. The proposed measures include longer required residence periods for some and an explicit acknowledgement of Israel's right to exist.

READ MORE: Why conservatives in Lower Austria want to tighten citizenship rules

Strike warning for trains in Germany

Austria's rail operator ÖBB is warning travellers ahead of the warning strikes in Germany, affecting specific trips to and from the neighbouring country. ÖBB recommends travellers check if their routes were affected within the app or using the company's official website.

READ ALSO: ‘Declaration of war’: How will Germany’s ‘warning strikes’ affect you?

Strict laws for second homes in Salzburg are causing controversy

The stricter regulations on second homes in Salzburg are sparking initial disputes, particularly among owners of the so-called apartment hotels, according to an ORF report.

These establishments have increased in the Salzburg mountain regions in recent years, ORF said and were seen in many communities as a viable solution when the cities need new constructions to support tourism without significant investment from a single large operator.

Customers from countries like Germany, Great Britain, or the Netherlands typically acquire these high-priced vacation apartments within officially designated hotel complexes. Their purchase contracts allowed them roughly three weeks per year for personal usage. However, the new regional planning law, effective since the start of the year, has altered these terms.

Under the new rules, the owner's apartment use is now considered unauthorised second-home use, which the state aims to curtail.

This shift has prompted numerous affected parties to consider legal action, noted Salzburg attorney Constanze Emesz. She represents operators and owners grappling with uncertainty about how to proceed. Many feel they purchased properties for tourism purposes, intending to use them, at least in part, for personal leisure.

READ ALSO: Germany or Austria: Where’s the best place for foreigners to buy property?

