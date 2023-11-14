Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austria's rail company ÖBB presents new night train

The new generation of nightjet trains debuted at Vienna Central Station this Monday, as reported by Austrian media.

A promotional video showcasing the brand new bogie was screened on platform 5 at Vienna Central Station, where an ÖBB technician expressed excitement, stating, "Everything shines so beautifully."

There are 33 new trains of this model, with a total investment of € 720 million by the rail company.

Before this platform presentation, the new Nightjet, ÖBB's flagship in the night train segment, premiered in front of numerous guests. After the unveiling, curious visitors could explore the train's interior and view the staff's new uniforms, Vienna.at reported. This marks the start of a two-day tour across Austria, ahead of the Nightjet's official commencement of regular service on December 10th.

ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä praised the advantages of the new night train, which brings with it a "leap in comfort". Each sleeping cabin has a shower, a maximum of four people occupy the couchette cars, and there are mini-cabins for additional privacy.

These new Nightjet trains will initially operate on routes connecting Vienna and Innsbruck to Hamburg and back. Subsequently, they'll expand to other routes, such as Vienna to Genoa or Brussels. Starting the following fall, the night train is scheduled to run daily to the EU metropolis, an increase from the previous thrice-weekly service, as announced by Matthä.

Doskozil confirms reelection bid in Burgenland

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil revealed on Monday, via Facebook, his intention to once again be the centre-left SPÖ's top candidate in the 2025 state elections.

A recent party-commissioned survey indicates substantial support, with 70 percent of Burgenland residents inclined to vote for him in a direct election. "I approach this candidacy in 2025 with tremendous humility," Doskozil said.

He has been governor of the eastern Austrian state since 2019. Since the 2020 state elections, the SPÖ has formed the government alone, securing an absolute majority in the state parliament. Most recently, Doskozil challenged Pamela Rendi-Wagner to lead the social party. He ended up losing the bid to the current chairman of the SPÖ, Andreas Babler.

Vienna court sentences man to life in prison after double murder

On Monday, a 51-year-old man received a life sentence for a double murder, with an additional commitment to a forensic therapy centre. The verdict is not yet final, according to a report by broadcaster ORF.

A psychiatric evaluation found the Polish man, who was not in custody, to be mentally sound but exceedingly dangerous due to a severe personality disorder. The sentencing is subject to an appeal for annulment and a criminal appeal filed by the 51-year-old. Although his severe personality disorder was considered a mitigating factor, the brutality of the crimes, his use of weapons, and his prior convictions were deemed aggravating factors.

The man was found guilty of breaking and entering two homes in Vienna in early January, brutally killing an elderly man and a young mother, the report added.

Fire breaks out at Vienna's Rathaus Christmas Market

On Monday evening, there was a fire at the Christmas market at the Rathaus in Vienna, according to Austrian media. The kitchen of a restaurant hut near the town hall, which had space for 200 people, was on fire, and the place was severely damaged.

"However, all market stalls, rides, and other attractions are fully operational," stated Noah Schönhart from Stadt Marketing Wien, overseeing the Rathausplatz market.

As for the fire incident, 27 firefighters were engaged in extinguishing it. Speculation regarding arson has not been confirmed, and ongoing investigations are taking place. According to Kurier’s information, a technical defect or potential carelessness on the part of an employee appears to be the most likely cause.

No injuries were reported from the fire, which occurred at 2:20 a.m., well after the Christmas market had shut down.

Austria to compensate gay people convicted under discriminatory laws

Austria has set aside millions of euros to compensate thousands of gay people who, until two decades ago, faced prosecution, its justice minister said Monday.

Austria decriminalised homosexuality in 1971, but certain discriminatory provisions remained in force until the early 2000s.

A ban on male homosexual prostitution remained in place until 1989, although heterosexual prostitution was legal. The age of consent for sexual contact between men was 18 — instead of 14 for heterosexuals — until 2002.

Some 11,000 people are estimated to be eligible for compensation with a total of 33 million euros ($35 million) allocated for payout, Justice Minister Alma Zadic said.

