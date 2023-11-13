Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Vienna adopts new family allowance for parents

Vienna is proposing an amendment to the Viennese minimum income law to assist single parents and couples with children through a new provision called the parent-family supplement.

This initiative comes as a response to the necessity for cuts following a ruling by the Constitutional Court, according to an APA report published by the newspaper Der Standard. The court invalidated cost rates for couples in Vienna, which were higher than the value stipulated in the Basic Social Welfare Act, requiring a reduction.

As a result of the court’s decision, approximately 13,000 households faced an anticipated monthly loss of € 105.36 (as of 2023). A substantial three-quarters of these affected households were families with children. To counteract this impact, the proposed amendment will introduce the parent-family supplement, which is set to be effective from January 1st.

The amendment includes adding a new provision, Paragraph 11b, to the Minimum Income Support Act. This addition establishes a permanent support benefit for families experiencing poverty.

According to the Social Welfare Councillor Peter Hacker’s office, this amendment will significantly mitigate the monthly losses for nearly 10,000 couples with children. Though facing a deduction of € 105.36 per month, the new supplement amounts to a total of € 94.82, effectively offsetting a substantial portion of the reduction. The amendment also intends to assist another vulnerable group affected by poverty: single parents, who will receive an additional € 47.41 per month.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about parental leave in Austria

Which parts of Austria have the most expensive rent prices?

Austrian rents have risen in the last year, ahead of the government’s nationwide rent brake, which will take effect in 2024. But the places where rents have increased the most still aren’t necessarily the most expensive overall.

Tourism is urgently looking for employees

Carinthia's tourism industry is currently facing the challenge of recruiting personnel for the upcoming winter season, according to a report by broadcaster ORF. With many ski resorts scheduled to open around December 7th, businesses, especially the lift companies, are actively seeking employees.

The absence of crucial personnel poses a significant hurdle as their roles are pivotal for ski operations, explained Wolfgang Löscher, the Managing Director of Bergbahnen Dreiländereck.

Ideally, Dreiländereck aims to start cable car operations by mid-December. Despite being a smaller ski resort, it typically employs about 45 people during winter. Löscher mentioned the immediate requirement for seven or eight lift staff, along with a need for fitters and electricians. The report added that they welcome any potential applicants willing to fill these positions.

Löscher attributed the staffing shortage to the difficulty in securing seasonal employees. He indicated a general trend where more individuals gravitate towards urban areas due to the allure of year-round job opportunities. Moreover, he emphasised the broader challenge of finding suitable staff in the current job market.

READ ALSO: How to find a job in winter sports in Austria

Advertisement

Austrian Chrysler building co-owner faces ‘restructuring’

One of Austria's wealthiest men and co-owner of the iconic Chrysler building will present plans for the company's restructuring by the end of the month, it said Friday, with several big construction projects in Germany reportedly put on hold.

Rene Benko — one of Austria’s richest men with a net worth of $6 billion, according to Forbes — founded Signa in 2000 and has grown it into a conglomerate with interests from real estate to media.

On Wednesday, Signa announced that Benko was handing over the company’s advisory board chairmanship to German restructuring expert Arndt Geiwitz. The Benko family private foundation continues to be the company’s largest shareholder.

Advertisement

Andreas Babler confirmed as head of the centre-left SPÖ

After being elected as party leader at an SPÖ conference in June, Andreas Babler has been confirmed as the centre-left party met again this weekend, Kurier has reported.

Babler was confirmed in office with 88.76 percent of the 587 delegate votes - a result significantly higher than that of his predecessor, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, who got 75.3 percent in 2021. However, she achieved a whopping 97.81% when she first ran in 2018.

In his speech, Babler promised: "The period of the wrecking ball is over. We will rebuild everything that the ÖVP and FPÖ have levelled. Bigger and more beautiful than before." He also spoke about his projects that have raised controversy due to their "financial viability", according to the report, from reduced working hours to the legal right to a doctor's appointment within 14 days.

On the issue of migration, Babler accused the centre-right ÖVP of failing: "They are diligent in deporting well-integrated families, but not in investigating hate preachers", he said. The SPÖ leader also reiterated the party’s solidarity with Israel but said that "we do not describe all Palestinians as members of Hamas. There are many innocent victims who have nothing to do with Hamas".

READ ALSO: Austria’s SPÖ struggles to move on beyond chaotic leadership vote

Advertisement

The first case of rabbit plague was reported in Carinthia

The first case of tularaemia (rabbit plague) in Carinthia has been identified in Grafenstein (Klagenfurt-Land district), Der Standard reported, citing the provincial press service, which detected the disease in a deceased animal. Given that this disease is also transmissible to humans, it's strongly advised not to touch sick or dead hares under any circumstances.

The disease can be transmitted through small wounds on the skin or mucous membranes or via tick bites. The point of contact typically develops a painless ulcer, while common symptoms include fever, headache, limb pain, and the painful swelling of nearby lymph nodes. The report stated that tularaemia might manifest in symptoms like pharyngitis, vomiting, diarrhoea, or abdominal pain.

The bacteria responsible for this ailment primarily affect wild hares, rabbits, and rodents such as mice, rats, and squirrels. Martin Gruber (ÖVP), the deputy governor responsible for animal diseases, has urged dog owners in the affected area to keep their dogs leashed outdoors. Furthermore, Gruber emphasised the importance of contacting local hunters upon discovering a dead hare. From now on, every deceased hare found will be examined for tularaemia in a laboratory.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Can doctors charge a cancellation fee in Austria?

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].