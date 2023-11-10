Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Rent costs in Austria up by as much as 19 percent

A new report reveals that Austrian rent costs have gone up in the last year, as the date draws nearer for the government’s nationwide rent brake, which takes effect in 2024.

Average rent prices in Austria were up six percent in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same time period last year.

However, some prices went up a lot more, with a spike of 19 percent recorded in Braunau am Inn near Salzburg. Villach, Lienz, Lilienfeld and Waidhofen an der Thaya – all saw increases of over 15 percent.

The highest overall prices in the country remain in Vorarlberg, Innsbruck, Salzburg and Kufstein – with Kitzbühel recording the highest overall average rent price at €19.80 per square metre.

60 percent of Austria’s homeless live in Vienna

Around 20,000 people in Austria are homeless, with 60 percent of those being in Vienna, according to Vienna Homeless Aid’s annual report.

Around 4,000 of Vienna’s homeless – or a full third – are under 30 years old.

The Salvation Army, which helps put out the report, says while housing support in Vienna is generally good, the bureaucracy of getting someone in doesn’t move quickly enough – meaning that there are often temporary gaps in housing while accommodation is sorted.

Vienna fountain decried internationally over ugliness

A €1.8 million fountain inaugurated in Vienna in October is getting international attention for its perceived ugliness, after having won a city competition for commemorating 150 years of fresh water from the Alps.

Winding down your self-employed business

Whether you have a new job offer, are leaving the country or it’s just time to move on, for whatever reason – winding down your self-employed business in Austria requires a bit of paperwork.

Our latest feature gives you a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Friday weather

Rain dominates around the country in the morning Friday before giving way to mostly cloudy weather for the rest of the day, with some sunny breaks in the west of the country.

Daytime highs will be between 5C and 11C, with snow remaining at elevations of 1,100m and above.

The clouds will begin clearing Saturday, with Sunday forecast to be sunny around the country.

