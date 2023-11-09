Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Interest in ski season declines slightly

According to one recent survey, fewer people in Austria are planning a ski holiday this year.

Around 40 percent of respondents said they were looking forward to a trip to the Alps this winter for skiing. That compares to 46 percent last year and 42 percent before the pandemic.

Ski resorts are still expecting a good season but caution that business may be affected by inflation and less snow than normal after a particularly warm year.

Many Alpine resorts open this month.

Motorist Association says – take public transport to Christmas markets

The Austrian Motorist Association (ÖAMTC) is advising Vienna Christmas market enthusiasts to avoid driving to the festive squares this winter.

Several Austrian markets open this month and the association says anyone driving there risks not being able to find parking, cautioning that illegal parking may mean drivers end up with a fine of up to €400.

ÖAMTC says the markets are well-served by ample tram connections, and that using them is also advised in order to enjoy some proper Glühwein or punch.

Doctors in Nazi-era Germany and Austria guilty of widespread medical atrocities - report

Medical atrocities during the Nazi era in Germany and Austria were much more widespread, and involved more medical professionals, than previously thought – according to a recent study by The Lancet.

Medical research conducted and published in Austria as late as 1990 is said to have been derived from research on Nazi victims.

Thursday weather

Sunshine predominates after some early morning fog around the country lifts, but it will be cold in some places.

Daytime highs Thursday will range anywhere between 7C and 15C, with lows in some places of -1C.

