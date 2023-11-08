Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Real estate prices keep falling for older properties

The real estate market is experiencing a downturn, with no end in sight to the declining prices, the newspaper Der Standard has reported. However, the market is divided into two segments, with second-hand properties seeing significant price decreases while newly built properties remain relatively expensive.

In recent years, residential property prices surged, increasing by around 23 percent in 2021 and 2022. However, this trend has reversed, and prices are now slightly falling. According to data from the Austrian National Bank, property prices decreased by just under 0.4 percent between July and September 2023.

Raiffeisen analyst Matthias Reith predicts that property prices may experience an overall decline of approximately two percent in 2023, in nominal terms, the report added.

However, the price trend is not uniform across all segments of the real estate market. Second-hand properties have seen a significant nominal price drop, with a 6.9 percent decrease in Vienna and a 3.5 percent decrease in the rest of Austria. In contrast, newly built houses and apartments have become more expensive since the previous fall, with increases of 2.2 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

The reduced demand for older apartments can be attributed to higher heating costs and the need for renovations or heating system upgrades. Conversely, buyers of new-build apartments face higher construction costs due to the recent surge in building expenses. These newer properties also often have high energy efficiency ratings, which many prospective buyers are willing to pay a premium for.

READ ALSO: Can foreigners buy property in Austria?

Advertisement

EXPLAINED: What rights do I have if I’m married to an Austrian citizen?

If you’re a non-EU foreigner married to an Austrian citizen, some of the bureaucracy that comes with living in Austria is just a little bit easier than it would be otherwise – on everything from residency to buying property.

More people have changed their electricity and gas suppliers

In the first nine months of the year, Austrians have switched their electricity and gas suppliers more frequently than in the previous year, thanks to cheaper offers. From January to September, a total of 281,900 households and businesses changed suppliers, compared to just 165,918 during the same period in the previous year, according to E-Control, Austria's energy regulator authority.

This increase in switching can be attributed to the resurgence of competition in the market and the appealing cost savings offered by changing providers. The switching rates were notable, with a 3.2 percent rate for electricity and a 6.2 percent rate for gas.

Lower Austria recorded exceptionally high switching rates for both electricity and gas. Many customers in Vienna and Upper Austria also took the opportunity to change their electricity and gas providers.

E-Control recommends that consumers continue to save energy and compare prices. Small measures, such as reducing room heating by just one degree, can result in significant savings, potentially up to six percent, the authority added.

READ ALSO: How Vienna households can benefit from Wien Energie’s cheaper gas and electricity rates

Advertisement

Austrian authorities find evidence of planned attack on Vienna Pride Parade

New evidence has emerged regarding the alleged plans of three young men suspected of plotting an attack on the Vienna Pride Parade that took place on June 17th, Austrian media reported. Investigators have discovered chat histories that link one of the suspects to a suspected jihadist abroad.

According to reports by Puls 24, Der Standard, and APA, one of the three men communicated about a planned attack at a pride parade in Vienna. It is alleged that he expressed his intent to run over participants with a vehicle or attack them with knives.

This is the first concrete indication of a planned attack in the ongoing investigations involving a 15-year-old from Vienna and two brothers, aged 18 and 20, from St. Pölten. Up until this point, investigators had found ISIS propaganda on the suspects' cell phones, with the youngest allegedly creating the propaganda himself, founding a "terror channel," and possessing instructions for making bombs.

The suspected foreign jihadist, who is currently abroad, had been in contact with the St. Pölten brothers through various social media platforms. He initially communicated with the 18-year-old, who allegedly established contact with his older brother.



READ ALSO: Reader question: Is Vienna a safe city to visit?

Advertisement

Man arrested after woman found dead in Styria

A woman was discovered dead by the police in Pöls-Oberkurzheim, located in the Murtal district. Authorities received an emergency call around 5:20 p.m. reporting a disturbance between a couple. Following an inspection, the emergency services found the body of a woman.

A suspect, believed to be connected to the incident, was apprehended at the scene and is presently in police custody, Austrian media reported.

The Styrian State Office of Criminal Investigation (LKA), Niklasdorf branch, has assumed control of the ongoing investigation. The circumstances and motives behind this apparent crime are currently unclear and remain under investigation.

READ ALSO: What happens when a foreign national gets arrested in Austria?

Advertisement

How Austria wants to reward overtime and later retirement

Despite recent skilled immigration reforms, Austria still has an estimated shortage of over 200,000 skilled workers.

To help try and alleviate some of that burden on companies, the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and Green governing coalition are planning to raise overtime tax allowances – as part of a new tax package announced Tuesday. This refers to how much workers can keep tax-free – if that money was earned during overtime hours.

Essentially, any money someone earns under the overtime threshold is taxed at the standard full rate. Once someone begins logging overtime hours, a certain amount of the money they earn for those hours is entirely tax-free – making it easier to bank proportionately more by working longer.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].