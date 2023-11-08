BREAKING: Several Vienna schools evacuated after bomb threats

Advertisement

Thousands of students from several vocational schools in Vienna's central 15th district of Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, as well as in Meidling and Hernals have been evacuated as police investigate.

The first call came in Wednesday morning to the School of Trade and Travel on Hütteldorfer Straße. Over the course of the morning, more threats came in, resulting in the evacuation of seven schools in total.

Wir informieren, dass derzeit mehrere Bombendrohungen in Schulen eingelangt sind. In enger Abstimmung mit der Bildungsdirektion werden die betroffenen Schulen für die Dauer der Durchsuchung evakuiert. (1/3) #w0811 — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 8, 2023

Bomb squad and canine units are on scene investigating, but so far all searches for explosive materials have turned up no evidence of a real bomb to match the threat.

Police are pleading for calm while they continue to investigate, assuring people that with the evacuations now carried out, there is no danger remaining to the public.

More to follow