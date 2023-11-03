Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Carinthia sees major floods after severe weather

Around 1,600 homes in Carinthia were without power Friday morning following severe rains and winds of up to 126 km per hour overnight.

Emergency crews responded to over 100 separate calls for assistance as basements flooded and trees were downed.

Many roads, especially near the Austrian border with Italy, are closed. Many train services into Italy also remain suspended.

Power should be restored to all customers by early afternoon Friday, according to crews in Carinthia.

Four dead after plane crash near Salzburg

Police say four peopled died when a sports plane crashed near Lungau on Thursday afternoon.

The small plane had taken off from Zagreb in Croatia around 2:00 pm on its way to Salzburg, crashing at around 3:45 pm Thursday.

The cause of the crash isn’t yet known, nor have the victims been identified.

Austria sees first snowfall

Parts of the Alps, particularly in southern Austria’s Carinthia province, are seeing the first snowfall of the season.

Weather forecasts hold that some Alpine towns high up in the mountains could see up to half a metre of snow in some places.

The snow line, the boundary between a snow-covered and snow-free surface, has fallen from about 1,500 metres to 800 metres – meaning that towns like Maishofen, Ramsau, and Küren in Salzburg state are seeing heavy snow.

The snow is likely to continue into the weekend in the northern and eastern ranges of the Alps, particularly near Salzburg.

Traffic jams expected as autumn holidays end

ASFINAG - the Austrian Highway Association – is cautioning drivers in Austria to expect delays this weekend as people return home from autumn holidays.

The association says drivers should expect the entire A10 to be particularly busy, especially due to ongoing construction along the route.

Other hot spots are likely to be A8 Innkreis and the A4 Ostautobahn.

Friday weather

Although some towns high in the mountains will see snow, most of the country is likely to experience either rain or fog on Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will generally range from lows of 9C to highs of 15C.

