Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

KlimaTicket to be available digitally from November 27th

The digital ticket will be available through the ÖBB, Westbahn, and Wiener Linien apps to start – with rollouts on more apps planned in the future. From within the app, you just give your birthday and a payment card, before the ticket shows up directly in the app.

The ticket is available for a full price of €1,035 a year and covers all public transport in the country, including ÖBB trains within Austria. Reduced prices are available for regional versions and for students, the disabled, and seniors.

In 2024, every 18 year-old living in Austria will be entitled to one free for a year.

READ ALSO: How does Austria’s KlimaTicket work?

Massive Anti-Semitism rally planned for Thursday night in Vienna

Thousands are expected at a rally and candlelight vigil on Thursday evening calling for the release of Israeli civilians taken hostage by the terrorist group Hamas – which controls the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Demonstrations are planned at Vienna’s Heldenplatz starting at 6:00 pm.

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Green) has said he will be in attendance while Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has expressed his support.

READ ALSO: Austrian President denounces ‘arson attack’ in Jewish part of cemetery

Advertisement

31 Austrians evacuated from Gaza

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has announced that 31 Austrians, including ten minors, were evacuated from Gaza Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry says it managed to evacuate the group through Gaza’s southern border crossing with Egypt.

READ ALSO: 31 Austrians among those evacuated from Gaza

Thursday weather

Most of the country remains under a severe weather and rainfall warning on Thursday, with some sun only in parts of Upper Austria and eastern Styria.

The rest of the country is likely to experience rainy weather from low pressure systems coming across the Alps all day Thursday and into Friday.

Temperatures for most of the country will range between 9 and 19C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].