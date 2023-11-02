Advertisement

Train travel

Austria's KlimaTicket to go on sale in digital format

Aaron Burnett
Published: 2 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023 09:51 CET
The KlimaTicket for all public transport around Austria, can be bought digitally later in November. Image by Andi Graf from Pixabay

Austria’s yearly public transport ticket will go on sale digitally starting on November 27th.

The KlimaTicket is available for a full price of €1,035 a year and covers all public transport in the country, including ÖBB trains within Austria. Reduced prices are available for regional versions and for students, the disabled, and seniors.

In 2024, every 18 year-old living in Austria will be entitled to one free for a year.

The digital ticket will be available through the ÖBB, Westbahn, and Wiener Linien apps. From there you just give your birthday and a payment card, before the ticket shows up directly in the app.

“Through this, travelling will be a lot more comfortable,” said Environment and Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Green).

Around 262,000 people in Austria currently use the full KlimaTicket, with many more having regional offerings.

Plans are currently underway to make the digital KlimaTicket available on more apps in the future.

READ ALSO: How does Austria’s KlimaTicket work?

