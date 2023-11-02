Austria's KlimaTicket to go on sale in digital format

Advertisement

The KlimaTicket is available for a full price of €1,035 a year and covers all public transport in the country, including ÖBB trains within Austria. Reduced prices are available for regional versions and for students, the disabled, and seniors.

In 2024, every 18 year-old living in Austria will be entitled to one free for a year.

The digital ticket will be available through the ÖBB, Westbahn, and Wiener Linien apps. From there you just give your birthday and a payment card, before the ticket shows up directly in the app.

“Through this, travelling will be a lot more comfortable,” said Environment and Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Green).

Geldbörse zuhause vergessen? Das ist ab 27. November kein Problem mehr. Denn ab dann ist das #KlimaTicket in den Apps der ÖBB, WESTbahn & @wienerlinien abrufbar & muss in ganz Österreich 🇦🇹 beim Öffi-Fahren akzeptiert werden. Das Reisen wird dadurch noch bequemer & komfortabler. pic.twitter.com/ogAzvEusTl — Leonore Gewessler (@lgewessler) November 2, 2023

Around 262,000 people in Austria currently use the full KlimaTicket, with many more having regional offerings.

Plans are currently underway to make the digital KlimaTicket available on more apps in the future.

