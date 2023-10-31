Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Far-right leader ahead of Chancellor Nehammer in opinion polls

For a long time, ÖVP leader and Chancellor Karl Nehammer maintained a (though diminishing) lead in office in polls, according to a Der Standard report. However, according to the latest market survey for the newspaper, this lead has disappeared.

In September, 19 percent of respondents favoured Nehammer, which gave him a narrow edge over far-right FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who had 17 percent. Now, the dynamics have shifted significantly. Kickl leads with 19 percent, surpassing Nehammer (13 percent) and SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler (14 percent) in the October poll.

Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the leader of Neos, holds fourth place with eight percent in the hypothetical question of who Austrian voters would choose as head of government in a direct election. Dominik Wlazny, also known as Marco Pogo of the Beer Party, would be elected by six percent, and Green Party leader and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler trails with four percent.

Why November 1st is a public holiday in Austria

November 1st marks All Saints' Day. Here's why it's a public holiday or 'Feiertag' in Austria and how it's traditionally celebrated.

Israeli flag torn down again in Linz

On Sunday, the Israeli flag was torn down in front of the Old City Hall in Linz for the third time, as confirmed by city police commander Karl Pogutter on Monday, Der Standard reported.

Two 20-year-olds were apprehended shortly afterwards. The two, described by the police as "Austrian citizens with no migration background" and under the influence of alcohol, will be reported for their actions. The flag itself was not damaged.

The incident occurred when the city hall doorman raised the flag in the morning, and the two young men approached him aggressively, according to the report. After the city employee retreated into the building, they tore down the flag.

The police had already increased patrols in response to two previous similar incidents, which aided in the swift apprehension of the men.

Their stated reason for their actions was that they did not like the Israeli flag being displayed in front of the city hall.

Heavy rain alerts for Tyrol and Carinthia

The ORF weather department and GeoSphere Austria have issued warnings regarding heavy rainfall and strong winds in southern Austria. As a preventive measure, the water levels of some power plants have been lowered, and there are road closures in Villach and the Hermagor district.

Meteorologist Gerhard Hohenwarter from GeoSphere Austria stated that widespread and heavy rainfall is expected in parts of southern and western Austria this Tuesday. This includes areas such as the Karawanken, Upper Carinthia, Lungau, East Tyrol, and the Tyrolean Alps main ridge, where at least 30 to 60 millimetres of rain are anticipated by Tuesday afternoon. Some areas, like the Gail and Lesach valleys, could experience up to 100 millimetres of rainfall.

To assess the risk and coordinate preparedness measures, experts from GeoSphere Austria, local authorities, the Austrian Armed Forces, and the fire department, along with Governor Peter Kaiser and Disaster Management Officer Daniel Fellner (both SPÖ), held a meeting on Monday.

Centre-left SPÖ wants to include "affordable living" in the constitution

The SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) continues to criticise the government for what it sees as a lack of commitment to addressing high inflation. The party is set to adopt a "master plan against inflation" at its federal party conference in Graz.

The SPÖ's plan includes advocating for "affordable living" to be incorporated into the constitution. Immediate measures they are calling for involve freezing rents and suspending VAT on essential food items. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler expressed concern that the government's policies had allowed unchecked inflation to impact the Austrian population negatively.

The motion, which outlines these proposals, suggests that the "constitutionally enshrined right to an affordable life for all people in Austria" should include state-guaranteed price stability, with a maximum annual price increase of two percent for goods that serve to satisfy basic needs. These goods include food, rent, home loans, electricity, heat, and water.

The motion is expected to be adopted at the SPÖ's federal party conference in mid-November.

