Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austria votes against ceasefire in the Middle East

On Friday, countries at the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution on "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations". The group of only 14 countries to vote against the cease-fire resolution included Austria, Israel and the United States.

BREAKING: UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution on “protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” on the ongoing Gaza crisis



FOR: 120

AGAINST: 14

ABSTAIN: 45



LIVE COVERAGEhttps://t.co/MOnKoTdNsb pic.twitter.com/WG68GaxMMV — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 27, 2023

The resolution - which is non-binding - passed with 120 votes in favour and 45 abstentions, including countries such as the United Kingdom and Sweden. The document calls for an "immediate permanent and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip and also calls for the release of all "illegally detained civilians."

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer released a statement via X, formerly known as Twitter, explaining the neutral country's rare strong stance.

Eine Resolution, in der die Terrororganisation Hamas nicht beim Namen genannt wird, in der die Gräuel der Hamas vom 7. Oktober nicht verurteilt werden und in der Israels völkerrechtlich verankertes Recht auf Selbstverteidigung nicht festgehalten wird – eine solche Resolution kann… https://t.co/wC1oroY12b — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) October 28, 2023

He said: "A resolution that does not mention the terrorist organisation Hamas by name, that does not condemn the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th, and that does not state Israel's right to self-defence as enshrined in international law - Austria cannot support such a resolution."

The vote was highly divided within the European Union, with large states such as Germany and Italy abstaining. In contrast, others, such as France and Spain, voted in favour despite the lack of condemnation of Hamas.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Austria in NATO?

Advertisement

Austrian German word of the day: Der Fenstertag

Nothing beats making the most of public holidays - and a Fenstertag or two can help you do just that.

Austrian minister receives €13,000 from far-right for defamation suit

The far-right FPÖ Styria has been ordered to pay € 13,000 in compensation to Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) by the Graz Higher Regional Court for defamation.

The defamation revolved around the circulation of a manipulated image on social media following the 2022 climate summit in Egypt. The image falsely depicted Gewessler as sleeping during the conference. However, the person in the photo was not the minister.

Mario Kunasek, the leader of the Styrian FPÖ, was required to publish the court's verdict on his Facebook page.

#FakeNews zu verbreiten schürt Ängste & spaltet die Gesellschaft. Auch ich war schon von #Falschnachrichten betroffen. Jetzt wurde die FPÖ Steiermark verurteilt & ich habe beschlossen, die erhaltene Entschädigungszahlung von 13.000€ an zwei Organisationen zu spenden. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/g2KLOBh7Dy — Leonore Gewessler (@lgewessler) October 29, 2023

Minister Gewessler announced her intention to donate the € 13,000 in compensation equally to the Documentation Center of Austrian Resistance (DÖW) and the platform Mimikama - Association for Internet Abuse Education.

READ ALSO: Why is support for Austria’s far-right FPÖ rising?

Advertisement

City of Vienna distributes free hedge plants

The city is taking steps to bolster biodiversity in the urban environment by offering free hedge plant packages on November 3rd and November 7th. These plant packages, featuring four native shrubs, are available at no cost to individuals with their main residence in Vienna, according to the local government.

These shrubs, selected to thrive in sunny or semi-shady locations, have been regionally cultivated to support local flora and fauna. They aim to benefit native insects like wild bees and butterflies, as well as various bird species. This initiative encourages Viennese residents to play an active role in protecting the environment and climate.

These hedges should be stored in a container filled with water immediately after collection and then planted within the next day or two. The chosen plants are suited to the local climate and are winter-hardy, the administration added.

On November 3rd, distribution will take place at the Jägerstraße U6 station, while on November 7th, it will occur at the Margaretengürtel U4 station, both from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. To obtain the plants, people should bring a photo ID, a registration form (printed or on your mobile phone), and a bag to carry their four perennials.

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Austria in November 2023

Advertisement

Austrian chancellor wants to take action against the desecration of flags

Following recent attacks on Israeli flags in various Austrian cities, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) is advocating for an expansion of the ban on desecration of state symbols. The current legal framework, under Section 317 of the Criminal Code, only punishes the disparagement of flags or foreign national emblems if an official authority or embassy displays them. Nehammer sees a legal gap and is calling for making the disparagement of privately displayed flags punishable, as reported in Austrian media.

The Chancellor emphasised that "Glorification of terror and anti-Semitism have no place in Austria." He has instructed Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler to prepare a proposal to address this issue. According to Nehammer, such actions are not trivial offences but represent "an attack on Austria's free society, which should have clear consequences".

Constitutional Minister Edtstadler also stressed the need for decisive action, saying that when Jews are under pressure, it affects democracy. She added that anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel have no place in Austrian society, and the destruction of Israeli flags in recent days were shameful expressions of this sentiment that would not be tolerated.

READ ALSO: Concern grows in Austria over rise in anti-Semitic acts

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].