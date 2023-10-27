The vocab you need for going to the gym in Austria
Many fitness studios in Austria embrace English, but you can't always rely on translations. Here's some useful vocab to know, whether you're looking for the weights or trying to sign up for a membership.
Das Fitnessstudio
Arguably the most important word you will need, ‘das Fitnessstudio’, is literally ‘the gym’.
This can often be rather confusing in German-speaking countries like Austria, as many English-speakers will mistake it for the word ‘das Gymnasium’, which is actually a high school for the most academic students. Ensuring you use the correct term could help you avoid this potentially awkward blunder and smoothly navigate your way to your workout destination.
READ ALSO: 10 false friends English and German speakers keep muddling up
Die Mitgliedschaft
After locating your ideal gym, the next crucial step is to thoroughly explore the available Mitgliedschaft (membership) options. Be sure to check the terms and conditions, as different gyms will have varying minimum contract durations and prices.
Understanding these details can help you make a decision that aligns with your fitness goals and financial situation.
Das Ausnahmeangebot/das Sonderangebot
When signing up to your preferred Fitnessstudio, it is worth checking if they offer any ‘special offers’ or ‘promotions’.
These can range from no joining fee to your first month free.
Additionally, students may also encounter offers at the beginning of the academic year or academic semester. Aspiring gym-goers may also come across enticing offers at the start of a new year, a bustling period for most gyms as Germans attempt to uphold their New Year's Vorsätze (resolutions).
Die Gewichte
Die Gewichte (weights) are an essential component of any gym.
These vary from Hanteln (dumbbells) to Langhanteln (barbells) to Kugelhanteln (kettlebells).
The "fitness studio" as opposed to the "Gymnasium" - is not the most academic place. Photo: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP
Der Kurs/der Fitnesskurs
Fitness classes (Kurse) are often a notable feature in membership options.
Some gyms will include these for free, while others will charge a pay-as-you-go fee.
These classes are often worth participating in, as you will be led by a fully qualified personal trainer, ensuring that you receive expert guidance and support during your workout sessions.
Die Umkleidekabine
If you are looking for the changing rooms, follow the signs for the Umkleidekabine.
You will often find the lockers (die Spinde/die Schränke) in here; check with your gym whether you need to bring a coin (die Münze/das Geldstück) or padlock (das Vorhängeschloss) to use these.
Der Trainingsplan
Following a ‘fitness plan’ is essential when visiting a gym anywhere; it can significantly enhance the effectiveness of your workouts.
A personal trainer (der Personal Trainer, yes this Denglisch term is used!) can often tailor these for you according to your fitness goals and needs, helping you to achieve these goals more efficiently.
Die Fitnessgeräte
The ‘exercise machines’ can include ‘das Laufband’ (treadmill) and ‘der Treppensteiger’ (stair climber).
Many people will use the English terms, but knowing the German equivalent can help to ease your assimilation into the gym abroad, fostering better communication and understanding among fellow gym-goers.
Comments
See Also
Das Fitnessstudio
Arguably the most important word you will need, ‘das Fitnessstudio’, is literally ‘the gym’.
This can often be rather confusing in German-speaking countries like Austria, as many English-speakers will mistake it for the word ‘das Gymnasium’, which is actually a high school for the most academic students. Ensuring you use the correct term could help you avoid this potentially awkward blunder and smoothly navigate your way to your workout destination.
READ ALSO: 10 false friends English and German speakers keep muddling up
Die Mitgliedschaft
After locating your ideal gym, the next crucial step is to thoroughly explore the available Mitgliedschaft (membership) options. Be sure to check the terms and conditions, as different gyms will have varying minimum contract durations and prices.
Understanding these details can help you make a decision that aligns with your fitness goals and financial situation.
Das Ausnahmeangebot/das Sonderangebot
When signing up to your preferred Fitnessstudio, it is worth checking if they offer any ‘special offers’ or ‘promotions’.
These can range from no joining fee to your first month free.
Additionally, students may also encounter offers at the beginning of the academic year or academic semester. Aspiring gym-goers may also come across enticing offers at the start of a new year, a bustling period for most gyms as Germans attempt to uphold their New Year's Vorsätze (resolutions).
Die Gewichte
Die Gewichte (weights) are an essential component of any gym.
These vary from Hanteln (dumbbells) to Langhanteln (barbells) to Kugelhanteln (kettlebells).
Der Kurs/der Fitnesskurs
Fitness classes (Kurse) are often a notable feature in membership options.
Some gyms will include these for free, while others will charge a pay-as-you-go fee.
These classes are often worth participating in, as you will be led by a fully qualified personal trainer, ensuring that you receive expert guidance and support during your workout sessions.
Die Umkleidekabine
If you are looking for the changing rooms, follow the signs for the Umkleidekabine.
You will often find the lockers (die Spinde/die Schränke) in here; check with your gym whether you need to bring a coin (die Münze/das Geldstück) or padlock (das Vorhängeschloss) to use these.
Der Trainingsplan
Following a ‘fitness plan’ is essential when visiting a gym anywhere; it can significantly enhance the effectiveness of your workouts.
A personal trainer (der Personal Trainer, yes this Denglisch term is used!) can often tailor these for you according to your fitness goals and needs, helping you to achieve these goals more efficiently.
Die Fitnessgeräte
The ‘exercise machines’ can include ‘das Laufband’ (treadmill) and ‘der Treppensteiger’ (stair climber).
Many people will use the English terms, but knowing the German equivalent can help to ease your assimilation into the gym abroad, fostering better communication and understanding among fellow gym-goers.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.