Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Vorarlberg to allow hospitals to perform abortions

Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) reversed his position and now supports allowing abortions in hospitals within Vorarlberg, the daily Der Standard reported.

He explained that the procedure would include offering voluntary, open-ended conflict counselling on-site at the hospital and counselling and support for women both before and after the procedure.

Governor Wallner openly acknowledged that his preferences leaned toward finding a solution outside hospitals. However, after several months of effort, he admitted that no established practice for performing abortions had been found. At a press conference, he stated, "If no solution is found, then an intervention from my side is necessary. I do not shirk responsibility, which is why I stand here today."

He emphasised that there would be no abortion coverage under health insurance in the future; it would remain a private service, not a health insurance service.

The discussion about abortions in the state gained momentum in September when the only doctor performing the procedure in Vorarlberg was set to retire. This raised questions about where abortions would be performed in the future. Initially, plans were made to establish an abortion practice next to the Bregenz Regional Hospital. Due to the lengthy reconstruction required, Health Regional Councillor Martina Rüscher (ÖVP) proposed a practice directly within the Bregenz hospital.

READ ALSO: ‘Taboo in Austrian society’: How women still face barriers accessing abortion

Everything that changes in Austria in November 2023

As winter approaches in Austria, there are plenty of seasonal changes to be aware of; plus, do you have your Klimabonus yet?

Austria’s Chancellor meets with Israeli Prime Minister

During his meeting with Austrian Chancellor Kar Nehammer (ÖVP), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas as "the worst crime against Jews since the Holocaust", according to a broadcast by ORF.

Nehammer stressed Israel's right to self-defence during his visit to Tel Aviv. He condemned Hamas' terror attack and demanded the release of all hostages by the group.



"All people should live safely in Israel, Austria, Europe and the world because there is no greater enemy of democracy than fear," Nehammer said. He said he would "do everything possible" in Austria to fight anti-Semitism and promote Jewish life. "Because 'never again' is now."

READ ALSO: Concern grows in Austria over rise in anti-Semitic acts

Advertisement

Austria and Germany score worst in EU study on racism

Austria and Germany scored the worst in a study on racism against black people conducted in over a dozen EU countries. According to the European Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) study in Vienna, 76 percent of respondents in Germany and 72 percent in Austria reported experiencing discrimination in the past five years due to their skin colour, origin, or religion.

These figures represent the highest proportions of discrimination among black people across the 13 EU countries included in the survey. On average, 45 percent of respondents across all 13 countries reported having experienced discrimination, with Poland (20 percent), Sweden (25 percent), and Portugal (26 percent) reporting the lowest rates.

The study revealed that black people in Austria face particularly high levels of discrimination in several areas. For instance, 59 percent reported discrimination in the job market, compared to an average of 34 percent across the 13 countries. Additionally, 49 percent reported housing discrimination (EU-13: 31 percent), 45 percent reported employment discrimination (EU-13: 31 percent), 42 percent reported discrimination in education (EU-13: 18 percent), and 36 percent reported discrimination in health (EU-13: 11 percent).

Austria also ranked at the forefront for racially motivated assaults, with 46 percent of respondents experiencing harassment, a figure below Germany at 54 percent. Six percent of respondents in Austria reported personal experiences of violence, which is above the average. In this category, Finland showed the highest value at 11 percent. The survey also found that 37 percent of black students in Austrian schools have faced racist insults or threats, while the average across all 13 countries was 23 percent.

READ ALSO: Austrian study shows discrimination against foreigners in the housing market

Advertisement

National holiday and Erste Bank Open cause traffic jams on the weekend

The upcoming weekend in Austria will be an extended one, marked by significant traffic delays due to various factors.

ARBÖ has identified several key reasons contributing to these traffic delays. These include the "Erste Bank Open" tennis tournament, the beginning of the autumn school holidays, Austria's National Day (a public holiday), and the transition between holidays for some travellers.

Austria's National Day falls on Thursday, October 26th, 2023. This holiday grants many Austrians a four-day weekend with only one additional day of vacation. Concurrently, the autumn school holidays commence and continue until November 2nd. As a result, many people are likely to take advantage of this extended weekend for short getaways, which is expected to lead to substantial traffic congestion around major cities such as Graz, Innsbruck, Linz, Salzburg, St. Pölten, and Vienna, especially starting Wednesday afternoon.

Additionally, this weekend, students in the German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg will begin their one-week autumn break. In contrast, vacations will conclude in seven German states, including Bremen, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, and parts of the Netherlands. Due to the holiday change, Saturday is predicted to have lengthy traffic jams and delays on south and west transit routes.

READ ALSO: Vignette: What you need to know about Austria’s new autobahn fees for 2024

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].