Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austrian chancellor to visit Israel

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) is flying to Israel this Wednesday together with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala as a "sign of solidarity with the Israeli people", the Federal Chancellery announced.

It was a matter of "clearly showing that Austria stands by Israel," Nehammer told reporters in Vienna, according to an ORF report. "The terror of Hamas must be ended," the chancellor said.

There, the Chancellor will meet Israel's President Yizchak Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the family of an Austrian-Israeli hostage kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Is Vienna really a boring city to live in for foreigners?

It's a common complaint among foreigners - that Austria's capital city of Vienna is pretty boring for foreign residents. But is this the case? Julia Hjelm-Jakobsson delves into the reasons behind this perception and explores what can be done to change it.

Austria maintains its Schengen veto

Austria once again expressed its stance against the expansion of the Schengen area, Austrian media reported.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer mentioned that Austria's current position is that Schengen expansion should not proceed due to the "existing security situation". He pointed out that several countries are reintroducing bilateral border controls, primarily because of security concerns.

He pointed out that Austria had recorded 112,000 asylum applications the previous year, with 75 percent of those not registered. "The Schengen system is broken today and needs to be fixed", he added, stating that there needs to be better EU external border protection and faster procedures for repatriation.

Several people were hospitalised after using a suspected fake weight loss drug

Several individuals in Austria have been hospitalised after using suspected counterfeit versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic, also used for weight loss.

The country's health safety body reported these cases, marking the first reported harm to users as European authorities expand their search for counterfeiters.

Patients who used the suspected counterfeit drugs experienced hypoglycemia and seizures, serious side effects that suggest the presence of insulin instead of Ozempic's active ingredient, semaglutide, according to the health safety regulator BASG.

Austria's criminal investigation service issued a warning that fake injection pens might still be in circulation.

SPÖ launches petition against higher retirement age

The SPÖ has initiated a petition against the proposed increase in the retirement age, emphasising the stability and resilience of Austria's pension system.

The petition strongly opposes the idea of raising the retirement age to 67. It is argued that state subsidies for the pension system will remain steady according to long-term forecasts. Despite this, conservative and neoliberal groups have continually made efforts to raise the statutory retirement age.

Instead, the SPÖ advocates for improving working conditions to ensure that individuals can reach retirement age in good health.

Their proposals include increasing women's pensions by enhancing the assessment basis for childcare and care periods. They also call for a pension without deductions for individuals who have "worked hard" for 45 years and establishing a heavy-labour pension for those in care professions.

