What will happen on Austria's national day this year?

The occasion is celebrated all over the country with Austrian flags displayed everywhere, numerous activities, public speeches, and recreational getaways.

October 26th is a historic day for Austrians. It marks the day when the last troops left Austria after the Allied occupation in 1955, and the country began its journey towards independence. It is a public holiday and celebrated with memorial ceremonies all over the country. Patriotism and pride are expressed on this day, with Austrian national flags present everywhere.

In Vienna, thousands of locals and tourists gather to witness the military parades and the display of advanced armories and tanks.

The Austrian Government celebrates the day with a range of events. The Federal President and the Federal Minister of Defense participate in a ceremony at Heldenplatz, an important public square situated in front of Vienna's Hofburg Palace.

At this event, the Federal President lays a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Burgtor, a distinguished national monument honouring an unknown soldier's service and the shared memory of all soldiers who lost their lives in Austrian wars. Afterwards, the Federal President delivers a televised public speech to the nation.

Traditional food, educational speeches and fitness walks

Special national day events are held all over the country, some of which include educational speeches where the younger generation is taught about how Austria achieved its freedom and the efforts of their ancestors to establish an independent homeland.

National Day is a highly anticipated occasion for many Austrians. Families and friends often plan trips to recreational spots where they can go for walks, have picnics, and relax. They take part in cultural dance events and enjoy typical dishes such as wiener schnitzel, charr a la meuniere (saibling in German), and Liptauer cheese spreads. Many also spend the day hiking since the 26th of October is also celebrated as National Park Hiking Day, or Nationalpark-Wandertag, across Austria.

Another unique tradition observed on this day revolves around the fitness marches, known as Fit-Märsche in German. These are long fitness walks organized throughout the country and attract thousands of locals and tourists every year. The goal is to promote fitness and raise awareness of a healthy lifestyle.

Free access to museums

On the National Day, museums across the country open their doors, offering free admission to everyone. Some, like the Austrian National Library in Vienna, even host special programs and exhibitions for visitors to enjoy. Museums within the Graz Universal Museum Joanneum, the Graz Museum, Vorarlberg Museum, and 44 other museums and collections in Burgenland also welcome the public with free entry.

To celebrate the occasion, free music events are also held, including the Vienna Johann Strauss Orchestra's program featuring the works of Johann Strauss (son), Josef Strauss, and Franz Lehár.