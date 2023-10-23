Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austrian Minister wants 'more powers' for police

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has called for an expansion of the powers of the police in Austria during an interview with ORF's Pressestunde on Sunday. He spoke in favour of allowing monitoring of messenger services such as WhatsApp or Telegram and defended the behaviour of the police during a banned pro-Palestinina demonstration in Vienna.

"Austria is the only country in the EU where it is not even allowed to monitor whether two people have exchanged a WhatsApp message, regardless of the content", the interior minister said, calling for a change in the law.

He said he sometimes "gets the impression" that "protecting data is more important than protecting people".

In response to criticism of police actions during a pro-Palestine demonstration prohibited in Vienna a week and a half ago, Karner emphasised that there had been no injuries. He pointed out that in Berlin, more than 60 police officers were injured during a banned rally last week. "These are images we don't want to have in Austria, that the terror of Hamas is carried onto Austrian streets", he added.

Austria tops table for use of online government services

Out of the German-speaking countries, people living in Austria are the most likely to be familiar with digital government services – and to like using them.

Israeli flag torn down in Vienna

On Saturday night, an Israeli flag was forcibly removed from the City Temple in downtown Vienna.

The police have since identified a suspect, a 17-year-old girl who said she was "heavily intoxicated" at the time of the crime. Investigation into other suspects is ongoing, according to the police.

Austrian politicians responded to the incident with concern, with some expressing strong criticism of the police's response, especially concerning the absence of 24-hour surveillance.

Ich verurteile den Vorfall bei der jüdischen Synagoge in Wien auf das Schärfste. Für Antisemitismus und Israelhass ist kein Platz in unserer Gesellschaft. Ich gehe davon aus, dass die Täter rasch ausgeforscht werden. Österreich steht an der Seite Israels gegen den Terror der… — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) October 22, 2023

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) strongly condemned the incident on Sunday morning via social media, emphasising that there is "absolutely no room in society for anti-Semitism and hatred towards Israel". He expected the authorities to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the perpetrators.

Wolf sighted in Salzburg region

In the area of Resterhöhe in Mittersill, private individuals reported a wolf sighting on Saturday and captured video footage of the animal using their mobile phones. An expert has confirmed that it is indeed a wolf, according to broadcaster ORF.

The Salzburg wolf expert Hubert Stock, has verified this sighting, suggesting that the wolf may have recently been in Tyrol and moved into Upper Pinzgau.

In Salzburg, recurring wolf attacks on sheep have generated significant concern and frustration among local sheep farmers, who have suffered substantial economic losses, the report added. This has sparked a passionate and, at times, emotional debate about the legal framework for dealing with "problem wolves."

