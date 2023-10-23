Do Austrians go big for Halloween?

Advertisement

Halloween is not yet a big thing in Austria, but some people do dress up, and clubs throw specific theme parties for the occasion.

Halloween is not deeply rooted in Austrian tradition, but it has become a more popular celebration in recent years, particularly among the younger generations in urban areas.

But you won't see as many houses decorated with witches, ghouls and ghosts as you do in other western countries and the tradition of "trick or treat" where children go round houses asking for sweets as not really taken on. So if you send your kids around the neighbourhood they are likely to come back empty handed.

Major cities often host dedicated events, with decorated streets and clubs organising Halloween-themed parties to encourage people to dress up for the occasion.

In places like Vienna there are more and more Halloween events put on for children and you will likely see them dressed up in costumes around this time of year.

You'll see also Halloween displays in shops as it becomes more and more commercialised.

In certain regions of the country, pumpkin festivals are organised, and for many Austrians, these events are highly associated with Halloween.

In the town of Retz, near Vienna, an annual Pumpkin Festival takes place on October 28th and 29th. Locally referred to as Kürbisfest, it involves a Halloween parade and lots of decorations.

In and around Vienna, it is possible to find many pumpkin festivals and markets that are related to Halloween and offer various activities.

Advertisement

One example is the pumpkin festival in Wienerwald called Kürbisfest am Himmel, which occurs on October 28th and 29th.

The traditional Alls Souls' Week

Even though some Austrians do dress up and visit pumpkin festivals, the strongest tradition during this time of year is All Souls' Week, Seelenwoche.

It is a Catholic tradition to celebrate the entire period between October 30th and November 8th as Seleenwoche or All Souls' Week.

It is a week to honour those who have passed away. During this week, it is common to visit family graves and leave wreaths and small lanterns. Occasionally, a mass is held at the gravesite and holy water is used to bless the grave.

On the October 31st, the night of Halloween, some people still follow the old tradition of placing bread, water, and a lighted lamp on the table before going to bed.

Advertisement

This is done to welcome the souls of the departed back to life, as it is believed that this specific night is filled with strong cosmic energies.

On November 1st, which is All Saints' Day, the tradition is to attend church to pay honour to the saints, martyrs, and those who have given their lives for the Catholic faith.

November 1st is a public holiday Austria.

Special masses take place in the churches and in the past, a braided pastry known as Allerheiligenstriezel was served in remembrance, with its shape symbolising an act of mourning – women used to cut off their braids when in mourning.

On the following day, November 2nd, All Souls' Day is celebrated to honour loved ones who have passed away. Families often gather at their graves and light candles in their memory.