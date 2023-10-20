Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Government convenes the crisis cabinet for Friday

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) have called the crisis cabinet of the federal government for this morning due to the current situation in the Middle East. The cabinet should discuss the ongoing conflict, the terror attack of Hamas on Israel and the resulting consequences - also the security situation in Austria.

Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner, Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner, and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (all ÖVP), will participate.

The heads of the intelligence services will inform the federal government about the current situation in the situation centre of the Ministry of Defense. According to the government, the crisis cabinet will also discuss the current security situation in Austria, according to the government.

READ ALSO: What does Austria’s raised terror alert mean for the public?

What to know about this year’s Viennale film festival

It's that time of year when the Viennale takes over Vienna's cinemas. Here's what you need to know about the film festival.

Woman died in hospital more than two months after dog attack

A 52-year-old woman died months after she was attacked by a dog in Wilfleinsdorf, located in the Bruck an der Leitha district. The Korneuburg public prosecutor's office is investigating the 20-year-old daughter of the dog's owner. She was responsible for the direct supervision of the rottweiler, as stated by authority spokesperson Josef Mechtler on Thursday.

The suspicion under consideration involves charges of gross negligence resulting in death and negligent physical injury.

The woman's death was reported on Wednesday, but the Rottweiler's attack had occurred on July 26th. According to the police, the dog escaped from a garden onto the street and attacked the woman and her two grandsons, inflicting multiple bites. The woman and her two-year-old grandson were airlifted to hospitals, and a seven-year-old child was also hospitalized. She passed away on October 6th.

According to media reports, a ban on keeping dogs was imposed on the owner of the Rottweiler after the attack. The rottweiler was placed under the care of an animal welfare organisation.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Are certain dog and cat breeds banned in Austria?

Advertisement

Transport strike in Italy affects Austrian trains and flight connections

Four major unions have called for a nationwide general strike in Italy on Friday. The strike will primarily impact public transportation, airports, and highways. The walkout serves as a protest against proposed labour market reforms and austerity measures introduced by the Italian government, as reported by Italian media. Besides the tourism sector, various aspects of public and private life are expected to be influenced by this day-long work stoppage.

Several Austrian Airlines (AUA) flights to Italy have been canceled, as evidenced by the Friday flight schedule. Notable cancellations include the 9:10 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. flights from Vienna to Venice, a 12:30 p.m. flight from Vienna to Naples, and a 9:10 a.m. flight from Vienna to Florence. AUA encourages passengers to closely monitor their flight status and provide updated contact details for notification of any changes.

"In case of cancellation, Austrian Airlines will rebook you on another flight free of charge, usually automatically, and will notify you through your mobile phone number. If you do not receive a message from Austrian, please check the current status of your booking. Here you can also adjust the rebooking if desired. Alternatively, you can use the Austrian Chat Assistant," the company stated.

According to ÖBB, train services will also be affected. "In Italy, a strike by SAD staff is scheduled for 20.10.2023, between 00:00 and 23:59. Passengers should anticipate train cancellations and delays during this period. We will provide further information as it becomes available. We apologize for any inconvenience," ÖBB, the Austrian Federal Railways, said. Specific connections that might be impacted have yet to be determined.

The situation is similar for motorists, as it remains uncertain whether traffic jams and delays will occur on the route to Italy.

Child abduction suspected in Ohlsdorf

On Thursday evening, a police alert was issued in Ohlsdorf, Austria, due to a suspected child abduction.

According to local media reports, a 13-year-old schoolgirl witnessed and told her mother about the incident. The woman then called the police, who launched a search for the missing child.

The girl described the suspected kidnappers as two tattooed men in a white van with foreign license plates. The kidnapped child is said to have been wearing a pink jacket.

Several adults also saw the van speeding away, according to local media. Police have confirmed the incident and have urged anyone with information about the girl or the van to come forward.

There are currently no reports of missing children in the district, nor have there been any prior reports to the police of people trying to lure children.

Advertisement

Austria has issued a weather warning for strong gale-force winds.

Strong winds from the south of the Alps – known as Föhn in German – are expected in parts of the country on Friday.

Meteorologists say there will likely be a wind storm and have issued gale warnings.

It’s due to a strong low-pressure area moving towards western Europe and the changing altitude current in the Alpine region, bringing with it exceptionally warm air masses.

On social media, Geosphere Austria said people should expect “strong to stormy southern dry winds in most of Austria”.

READ MORE: Austria issues weather warning for gale-force winds

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].