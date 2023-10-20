How Italy's strike is affecting Austrian trains and flights

Advertisement

The walkout serves as a protest against proposed labour market reforms and austerity measures introduced by the Italian government, as reported by Italian media. Besides the tourism sector, various aspects of public and private life are expected to be influenced by this day-long work stoppage.

Several Austrian Airlines (AUA) flights to Italy have been canceled, as evidenced by the Friday flight schedule. Notable cancellations include the 9:10 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. flights from Vienna to Venice, a 12:30 p.m. flight from Vienna to Naples, and a 9:10 a.m. flight from Vienna to Florence. AUA encourages passengers to closely monitor their flight status and provide updated contact details for notification of any changes.

"In case of cancellation, Austrian Airlines will rebook you on another flight free of charge, usually automatically, and will notify you through your mobile phone number. If you do not receive a message from Austrian, please check the current status of your booking. Here you can also adjust the rebooking if desired. Alternatively, you can use the Austrian Chat Assistant," the company stated.

According to ÖBB, train services are also affected. "In Italy, a strike by SAD staff is scheduled for 20.10.2023, between 00:00 and 23:59. Passengers should anticipate train cancellations and delays during this period. We will provide further information as it becomes available. We apologize for any inconvenience," ÖBB, the Austrian Federal Railways, said. Specific connections that might be impacted have yet to be determined.

The situation is similar for motorists, as it remains uncertain whether traffic jams and delays will occur on the route to Italy.