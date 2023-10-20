11 words to know for your Austrian Meldeamt appointment

Advertisement

Quite literally translating to an office or department (das Amt) for registration (melden), the Meldeamt of your local authority is the home of administration tasks and is a symbol of Austrian bureaucracy.

The Meldeamt also goes by many other names, such as the Bürgeramt, Bürgerservice, Bürgerbüro, Bürgerdienst, Meldebehörde or Einwohnermeldeamt. It offers a wide range of services, including Anmeldung appointments (registering your address) and registering your marriage or a birth.

The German vocabulary you need for a visit there isn't the easiest either, which is why we have this handy guide of eleven words you might need during your appointment.

Der Termin

The word that will begin any process at the Meldeamt, der Termin (appointment).

Different places have different methods of scheduling an appointment, but you will most likely be able to book online, phone the Meldeamt, or visit in person to secure an appointment.

Larger cities often have limited appointments, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time and plan far in advance.

Die Anmeldung

Anmeldung is the process of registering your address when you are in Austria.

Firstly, you will need to find a place to live that permits Anmeldung. If you own your own home, this is easy. If you rent, this is also a relatively straightforward process. Subletting may present problems.

Once you have sorted accommodation, you can then begin preparing your Anmeldung paperwork.

An Anmeldung form contains your personal details, including your passport details.

If you are married, divorced, widowed or in a civil partnership, you will have to prove this with an Eheurkunde (wedding certificate), Scheidungsurkunde (divorce certificate) etc.

If you are also registering for your children, you should also bring their birth certificates.

Lastly, if you have an Austrian residence permit, you should bring this.

Die Abmeldung

Abmeldung is the process of deregistering your address at the Meldeamt when you leave Austria.

If you are staying in Austria but changing addresses, you will hear the term Unmeldung for this process.

Failing to do so could result in issues with taxation and health insurance - and even a fine.

Der Meldezettel

In the context of the Bürgeramt, the Meldezettel refers to a registration certificate.

It confirms your residence at a specific address and is normally required for various administrative and legal purposes.

Der Ausweis

Your ‘Ausweis’ is your identification.

You will normally need your passport (der Pass) to prove your identity at any Meldeamt appointment.

Die Steueridentifikationsnummer (also die Steuernummer)

Your Steueridentifikationsnummer is your unique tax ID.

It can be used to verify your identity when conducting administrative transactions, applying for various social services or government benefits, and is also sometimes required when registering your residence (Anmeldung).

Der Aufenthaltstitel

Der Aufenthaltstitel (residence permit) is an official document issued by the immigration authorities that allows non-EU/EEA citizens to reside in Austria for a specified period.

It is granted based on various factors such as employment, family reunification and education.

If you struggle to find an appointment for a visa in your original country, you may choose to apply for a residence permit once you arrive in Austria.

Be aware that you should have enough days left in your 90-day Schengen allowance to enter Austria if this is the case.

Die Zahlungsmethode

Literally the payment method, this term becomes relevant when there are fees associated with certain services or applications at the Meldeamt.

For instance, when applying for a residence permit, submitting a name change request, or requesting other administrative services often comes with associated costs.

Each Meldeamt may have slightly different rules on payment methods. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Different Meldeamts have different methods of payment that they accept, so be sure to check whether you will need cash, specific payment cards or if you need to bank transfer.

Die Verlängerung

If you have a residence permit or any other document that has an expiration date, you may need to apply for a Verlängerung (extension) at the Meldeamt.

Sometimes, it is essential to provide specific documentation and fulfill certain criteria to be eligible for an extension.

Die Unterschrift

One of the most important parts of bureaucracy, your Unterschrift (signature) will often round off many processes at the Meldeamt.

Die Vollmacht

Vollmacht refers to a power of attorney or authorisation letter.

If you are unable to visit the Meldeamt, you can grant somebody else the power to act on your behalf.

You typically need to provide a written Vollmacht document that clearly states the authority you are granting to your representative.

The document should specify which tasks or transactions your representative can handle.

The Meldeamt can be an overwhelming experience, so mastering these terms could ease your worries, paving the way for a smoother and more efficient experience.