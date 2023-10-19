Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Interior Ministry raises terror warning to second-highest level

The threat of a terrorist attack has escalated in Austria, leading authorities to raise the terror warning level from "increased" to "high".

This shift is attributed to the ongoing situation in the Middle East and a recent terrorist attack in Belgium, as stated by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, Chief of State Protection Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, and Vienna Military Commander Kurt Wagner during a joint press conference on Wednesday.

Tanner emphasised the potential for escalation due to the current incident, with people "highly emotional and worldwide tensions running high".

Karner pointed out that the visibility of security measures in front of Jewish institutions has been heightened recently and announced plans to bolster the workforce further. Specific sensitive locations will see increased monitoring by both the police and the military, though these locations weren't disclosed to safeguard investigative tactics. The number of military personnel dedicated to this role is set to rise from 90 to as many as 190, supporting the police in their mission.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, Director of the Directorate of State Protection and Intelligence (DSN), stressed that there's currently no immediate threat of an attack in Austria. Nevertheless, the risk of Islamist terrorism is elevated due to "Middle East developments". He explained that ongoing events could be exploited to disseminate Islamist propaganda, which might further radicalise individuals, including those already under surveillance.

Every 18-year-old in Austria to get free KlimaTicket

The national 2024 budget plans to encourage public transport use among young people by giving each 18-year-old one of Austria’s nationwide public transport tickets – free of charge – for a year.

Austria unveils 2024 budget

On Wednesday, the federal government presented details on the 2024 budget, as Austrian media reported.

Hardly any sector will receive less money next year, but Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) said not every department necessarily got what it wanted at the beginning of the negotiations.

Other sectors, however, can look forward to above-average investments. These are work, care and health, which will receive the largest chunk of investments (€ 56.9 billion), but also climate (€ 3.8 billion) and science (€ 6.4 billion).

Security remains a top priority, with the defense and interior departments benefiting from this focus. The budget for 2024 is set at € 8.1 billion, which is an increase o€ f 1.1 billion compared to 2023. Approximately € 700 million of this increase will be allocated to national defense, which is gradually undergoing rearmament. Additionally, over € 400 million will be designated for internal security, including the acquisition of new helicopters and cybersecurity measures.

Second day of 'Kurz trial' in Vienna

The trial against former chancellor Sebastian Kurz on accusations of false testimony has started this Wednesday (18) in Vienna.

The former chancellor, who left politics surrounded by allegations of corruption in 2021, has "slipped into the role of a politically persecuted person", Austrian media has reported.

Kurz went on trial for allegedly giving false testimony in 2020 to a parliamentary committee probing numerous graft allegations. The former chancellor — on trial with two others — is accused of having downplayed his influence in appointing the head of a state-owned company.

Prosecutor Gregor Adamovic, in his opening statement in a courtroom packed with media, argued that “nothing was decided without Kurz”. He accused him of “lying to the general public” and “wanting to hide the truth”. Prosecutors have said they plan to call about 20 witnesses, including Kurz’s former finance minister and other high-profile officials.

“I hope for a fair process and that in the end, the accusations will be proven wrong,” Kurz, 37, told reporters outside the courtroom before entering. Kurz attributed the accusations to an "interplay between politics and the [Central Public Prosecutor's Office for the Prosecution of Economic Criminal Cases and Corruption] WKStA." The latter had "always when there were two possibilities, interpreted it in a way that was less favourable for me", Kurz said.

Kurz's lawyer, Otto Dietrich, described the WKStA's accusations against his client as "incomprehensible" and pleaded for an acquittal.

Austrian inflation slows to six percent in September

Austrian cost of living increases are finally slowing down – at least at their pace. But the relief could be short-lived depending on how the current conflict in the Middle East goes.

Statistics Austria released September inflation numbers showing how slowing energy and fuel costs – once primarily responsible for significant inflation increases – had stagnated in September, helping to dampen overall increases in the cost of living.

“Inflation is at its lowest level now since February 2022, when the war in Ukraine began,” says Statistics Austria head Tobias Thomas. “We are now seeing significant price declines for electricity and lower inflation rates for gas and district heating.”

Another Austrian confirmed dead after Hamas attack

Another Austrian-Israeli dual citizen, who had been considered missing since Hamas attacked Israel last week, was found dead, according to information from Austria's Foreign Ministry.

"Deeply saddened, we must announce that the brutal terror of Hamas has claimed the life of another dual Austrian-Israeli citizen," the ministry said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends."

Since the attack, the whereabouts of another Austrian have remained unclear. The ministry had already announced the death of one of the three Austrians initially reported missing on October 11th. On October 12th, it was further revealed that two other Austrian-Israeli citizens had died in the attack.



