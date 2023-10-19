Austria issues weather warning for gale-force winds

Advertisement

Strong winds that blow from the south of the Alps - known as Föhn in German - are expected in parts of the country on Friday.

Meteorologists say there is likely to be a wind storm and have issued gale warnings.

It's due to a strong low pressure area moving towards western Europe and the changing altitude current in the Alpine region, bringing with it exceptionally warm air masses.

On social media, Geosphere Austria said that people should expect "strong to stormy southern dry winds in most of Austria".

They added that "hurricane-like gusts" were expected on mountains. In terms of meteorological conditions, it is one of the stronger 'Föhn' storms in recent years," forecasters said. "It is uncertain how strong the winds will be when they reach the valleys."

Freitag (20.10.) im Großteil Österreichs starker bis stürmischer Südföhn. Auf den Bergen orkanartige Böen. Von den meteorologischen Bedingungen her einer der stärkeren Föhnstürme der letzten Jahre. Unsicher ist, wie stark der Föhn in den Täler durchgreift. https://t.co/F7ypgRz4kS pic.twitter.com/TispWGiUYu — geosphere.at (@GeoSphere_AT) October 19, 2023

On Friday the temperature and the winds will continue to increase, with up to 25C possible in the eastern half of Austria. The closer the low pressure area comes from the west, the stronger the storm will become. The states most affected are Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

Geosphere Austria issued a storm warning for these regions as well as for parts of Salzburg and Styria up to the eastern Tauern. Warm dry gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are expected, and speeds up to 100 km/h are possible. In the mountains the wind could reach hurricane force up to 150 km/h. The weather could get even more extreme in the Großglockner area.

With the southerly wind, rain clouds are set to build on the southern side of the Alps. In the area from the Karawanken via Upper Carinthia and East Tyrol to the main Tyrolean Alpine ridge, 30 to 50 millimetres of rain may hit areas on Friday. There may be some flooding.

Austria has experienced severe weather in recent months, including flooding in the south of the country, resulting in hundreds of people having to leave their homes and the death of one man.

Meanwhile, in July a storm with gale-force winds up to 100km/h left hundreds of hikers stranded on Rohrberg mountain.