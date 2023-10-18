Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Government agrees on more money for "green" initiatives

After much delay, agreements have been reached concerning the so-called Energy Cost Subsidy 2 for companies, Die Presse reported

Energy Cost Subsidy 2 was introduced by the Austrian government just before Christmas 2022 to help companies offset the increased energy costs. However, the specific details had not been agreed upon until now. One of the reasons for the delay was the Green Party's concern that the subsidy might place too much burden on the economy.

On Wednesday afternoon, the government unveiled an agreement regarding the subsidy. As initially announced in December last year, companies no longer need to be classified as energy-intensive to qualify for the pay-off. However, they must demonstrate an operating loss or a 40 percent decrease in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation compared to 2021. Funding is available at various levels, ranging from 30 to 80 percent of the additional costs in five distinct "funding stages". Depending on the stage, there are also differing upper limits depending on the stage, allowing companies to receive grants ranging from € 3,000 to € 150 million.

Companies that receive more than € 2 million in subsidies must commit to guaranteeing employment for 90 percent of their full-time employees until January 1st, 2025. Additionally, there will be restrictions on bonuses and dividend payments. Micro and small enterprises will also be eligible for a flat-rate subsidy of € 2,475.

Austria introduces Czech border checks to curb migration

Austria announced Tuesday that it was introducing checks at its border with the Czech Republic in a bid to curb undocumented migration and prevent smugglers from changing their routes.

Germany on Monday moved to add new checks at crossings with the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland to counter people smuggling and irregular migration.

"Austria will resume border controls with the Czech Republic" as of midnight, Austria's interior ministry said in an e-mail sent to AFP.

The intensified border checks -- of which Austria notified the European Union -- will be "carried out in close coordination with the Czech authorities", the statement added.

"The police officers will carry out effective and targeted controls at the (Czech) border to prevent the smuggling mafia from shifting their routes," said Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland earlier this month said they were extending border checks set up to curb migration via their neighbour Slovakia until November 2nd

Central European countries have recently seen a growing number of migrants and asylum seekers coming largely from Serbia via Hungary and heading to wealthier Western European countries.

Reintroducing border checks in the Schengen area is permitted in exceptional circumstances, and Brussels must be notified before implementation.

Austria investigating a data breach in Covid vaccination campaigns

Following the data breach involving approximately 147,000 documentation sheets from the Covid vaccination centres of the Salzburg Red Cross that are now missing, the Data Protection Authority in Vienna has launched an investigation into the matter, broadcaster ORF reported. The goal is to determine how this incident occurred and whether the data loss could have legal consequences.

The Red Cross had reported the missing scans of 147,000 COVID-19 vaccination documentation sheets to the data protection authority of the province of Salzburg. The authority, which operates independently, is currently processing this report.

The investigation aims to clarify "how the incident occurred and, if necessary, whether actions should be taken, especially concerning the notification of affected individuals," stated Matthias Schmidl, the deputy head of the authority.

