Every 18 year-old in Austria to get free KlimaTicket

Under the planned scheme, coming in at a price tag of €120 million, young people in Austria will have three years to claim their free KlimaTicket from the government – with the clock starting on their 18th birthday.

Those are already have one could thus theoretically wait to activate their free offer until the current one expires.

Normally, a KlimaTicket costs €1,095 per year – or about €3 per day – and covers all public transport in Austria, including inter-city ÖBB trains. It’s even possible to travel to some international border towns on the ticket.

People under the age of 25 or who have disabilities normally pay a reduced rate of €821 per year. Regional tickets are also available for a reduced price.

“With the free KlimaTicket, we are giving young people some freedom," says Austrian Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, of the Greens.

"This also happens at a time in life when all sorts of decisions are made which shape mobility behaviour for years.

"Travelling by public transport should be comfortable and affordable for everyone.”

Around 245,000 people in Austria currently have a KlimaTicket.

