Austria introduces Czech border checks to curb migration

Germany on Monday moved to add new checks at crossings with the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland to counter people smuggling and irregular migration.

"Austria will resume border controls with the Czech Republic" as of midnight, Austria's interior ministry said in an e-mail sent to AFP on Tuesday.

The intensified border checks - of which Austria notified the European Union - will be "carried out in close coordination with the Czech authorities", the statement added.

"The police officers will carry out effective and targeted controls at the (Czech) border in order to prevent the smuggling mafia from shifting their routes," said Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland earlier this month said they were extending border checks set up to curb migration via their neighbour Slovakia until November 2nd.

Central European countries have recently seen a growing number of migrants and asylum seekers coming largely from Serbia via Hungary and heading to wealthier Western European countries.

The reintroduction of border checks in the Schengen area is permitted in exceptional circumstances, and Brussels must be notified before implementation.