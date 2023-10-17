Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austria debates higher retirement age

As the Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) prepares to deliver his budget speech in the National Council on Wednesday, the debate over the retirement age has resurfaced. Calculations indicate that government spending on pensions will increase in the coming years.

Critics point out that pensions already represent the largest portion of the state budget. Additionally, life expectancy is on the rise. For many, a logical solution to alleviate the strain on the system is to raise the statutory retirement age. Holger Bonin, the head of the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS), considers this a viable option in combination with pension reform.

He expressed surprise that, given the spending pressure on the state due to the "generous pension system," the parties have had no discussions. Bonin suggested that an entry age of 67 should at least be considered. However, the subject is highly unpopular, and politicians have steered clear of such proposals in Austria.

Austria qualifies for Euro 2024

Austria secured their spot in Euro 2024 as Marcel Sabitzer netted a second-half penalty, resulting in a 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan in Group F on Monday.

Marcel Sabitzer, who came in as a halftime substitute, calmly converted the penalty after 48 minutes, capitalising on a handball committed by defender Rahil Mammadov.

This win guarantees Austria a top-two finish in their group, alongside the already-qualified Belgium. It marks the third consecutive time Austria will participate in the continental finals and their fourth appearance overall.

Man fined €200 for triggering giant avalanche

In the Zell am See District Court (Pinzgau), a Viennese man was fined €200 for gross negligence endangering physical safety, according to an ORF report. The incident occurred in February this year on the Schmittenhöhe near Zell am See when the man, then 44 years old, and his 13-year-old son ventured onto the unsecured, steep eastern slope in open terrain, despite an avalanche warning level four.

Their actions triggered a massive avalanche that measured 300 meters in width and 800 meters in length, resulting from multiple snow slabs. As a result, the public prosecutor's office accused the father of gross negligence, endangering the physical safety of both his son and the emergency services.

During the trial that began on August 23rd, the man maintained his innocence, which he also reiterated on Monday. He appealed the latest decision in full.

ÖBB runs more trains during the autumn vacations

ÖBB is enhancing its train services for the upcoming autumn holidays. The company announced on Monday that 39 extra train connections and approximately 17,000 additional seats would be made available to travelers. However, construction sites could potentially cause some travel disruptions.

Anticipating increased travel demand, particularly for National Day and All Saints' Day, ÖBB will introduce these enhancements. On the Vienna-Innsbruck route, ten additional direct connections will be from October 20th to November 5th. Additionally, three extra trains will operate to or from Salzburg Central Station. On the southern route, 26 more connections will be in operation, and ÖBB plans to run additional trains between Vienna Central Station and Salzburg Central Station or in the opposite direction on the weekends leading up to November 26.

Far-right FPÖ leading polls in Austria

The far-right Freedom Party FPÖ maintains a strong lead in the latest polling data. According to the "Sunday poll" in the current APA/ATV "Austria Trend," conducted by pollster Peter Hajek, the Freedom Party secures 32 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, both the centre-right ÖVP and centre-left SPÖ have experienced slight declines.

The People's Party (Volkspartei) ÖVP currently holds 22 percent of the vote, just ahead of the SPÖ at 21 percent, placing them in second position. The Greens received ten percent of the vote, while the liberal NEOS garnered nine percent.

Hajek notes that the FPÖ has maintained its leading position, comfortably exceeding the 30 percent mark. He explains, "The Freedom Party has attracted a significant portion of former Kurz supporters." Furthermore, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has emerged as a credible alternative for the position of chancellor, a scenario that appeared improbable just a year ago, the pollster told ORF.

