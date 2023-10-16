Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austria gets ready for former Chancellor Kurz trial

On October 18th, Austria's former chancellor and wunderkind Sebastian Kurz will face trial accused of giving false evidence to a committee investigating corruption allegations.

Prosecutors had formally charged Sebastian Kurz, his former chief of staff, Bernhard Bonelli, and a third individual for allegedly providing false testimony to a parliamentary committee investigating corruption allegations.

Kurz has consistently denied the allegations against him. He could face a maximum sentence of three years in prison if convicted.

The state's economic crime and corruption prosecutor (WKStA) investigation into Kurz's alleged false statements before a parliamentary committee concluded in January.

During his statements to the parliamentary committee, Kurz played down his role in appointing Thomas Schmid, a former finance ministry official, as the head of the state-run company ÖBAG. However, leaked chat messages about establishing ÖBAG indicated that both men had discussed the matter. In one message containing 'kiss' emojis, Kurz wrote to Schmid, "You get everything you want."

Schmid replied, "I'm so happy. I love my chancellor."

How long for your German to be good enough for Austrian residency and citizenship?

Whether you want permanent residency or citizenship in Austria, you need to prove you have German language skills. Here's how to bring it to the required B1 level and how long that's likely to take.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Vienna and Graz

A pro-Palestinian gathering occurred peacefully in Vienna-Favoriten on Saturday, October 14th. Approximately 300 participants assembled to express their support for Palestinians and their anger towards Israel, broadcaster ORF reported over the weekend. Both uniformed and plainclothes police officers were present in substantial numbers, according to the Vienna Regional Police Directorate.

There have been no reports of charges or arrests at this time.

In Graz, despite an official prohibition, a demonstration also took place. The police reported that the demonstration was mainly disbanded without incident; however, charges may still be filed.

Supermarket chain Billa to withdraw completely from Vorarlberg

Rewe, the parent company of supermarket chain Billa, has announced that it will be withdrawing completely from the Austrian state of Vorarlberg, according to a Der Standard report. The ten Billa stores in Dornbirn, Lustenau, Hohenems, Feldkirch and Bludenz will be transferred to a new owner as of January 2024.

Adeg retailers will take over some of the stores, while one location will be converted into a Bipa drugstore, which also belongs to Rewe. The future of the other three stores is still uncertain.

The stores' employees that Adeg will take over will be retained.

Police warn of dangerous acid used to break into Viennese homes

Since the beginning of October, there has been a resurgence in apartment burglaries involving the use of corrosive acid in Vienna. Police are issuing a warning against any contact with the substance employed to damage locks.

As early as July, the regional police directorate had alerted the public to this new burglary method. At that time, there were approximately a dozen reported cases in which assailants used acid to disintegrate door locks and then forcibly entered the homes. After gaining access, the criminals would close the door behind them and make off with stolen goods.

Recent incidents employing this technique have occurred in Leopoldstadt, Brigittenau, and Floridsdorf districts in the past few days. Police spokesperson Philipp Haßlinger reported four new cases as of Saturday.

The police are urging the public to exercise caution and issuing the following warning: "If you discover damage to your entrance door lock along with a liquid substance, avoid any contact with the liquid at all costs. It could be nitric acid, which is highly corrosive to the skin, respiratory system, and mucous membranes. If you have already had accidental contact with the liquid, immediately rinse the affected area with clear water. Do not use soap or other additives during the rinsing process."

A cold front has ushered in the first signs of winter

Following a persistent period of summer heat and high temperatures, Carinthia experienced a dramatic drop in temperatures on Sunday. This change resulted in the first dusting of snow on the mountain peaks and chilly conditions in some areas.

The mountain summits in Upper Carinthia took on a light "sugared" appearance on Sunday afternoon. "We recorded temperatures as low as minus six degrees on the Hohe Sonnblick," explained Nikolas Zimmermann, a meteorologist at the Ubimet weather service. However, this initial glimpse of winter is not expected to last.

While near-freezing temperatures are anticipated during the upcoming nights across most of Carinthia, mountainous areas above 1800 meters have experienced frost since Sunday. "Frost is especially likely in the Gurktaler Alps over the next few nights," stated Zimmermann in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.

The meteorologist also brings some good news for those who enjoy sunny days. "Although the nights will be cold, the days are expected to be predominantly sunny," Zimmermann noted. Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach up to 14C.

