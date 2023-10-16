10 of the best events in Austria in November 2023

Advertisement

Christmas markets

Rathausplatz Christkindlmarkt

Almost every town in Austria has its own Christmas market, and many have more than one. In larger cities you can choose from lots of different options.

November is the month when Christmas markets start becoming one of the best spots for meeting up with friends and family. Some of the largest ones open their doors in the second week of November. The Christmas market at Rathausplatz in Vienna is open for visitors starting on November 10th. Keep an eye out on The Local in the coming weeks for a full breakdown of Christmas markets in Austria.

Cultural highlights

Buch Wien

The literature festival Buch Wien is the most important event in the Austrian publishing industry. Over 500 national and international authors and experts participate. As a visitor, you can attend hundreds of stage discussions and lectures by over 500 authors and experts on current global topics. The festival takes place at various locations all over Vienna from November 8th to the 12th.

Fesch’markt Vienna

Fesch’markt is a designer's festival held twice a year in Vienna, combining art, design, food and lifestyle. The participants are independent designers, artists, and creatives who present their talents and products. The market focuses on small, new, independent designers, startups, and artists. The next festival event will take place from November 10th to 12th.

International Mountain and Adventure Film Festival

The Graz-based film festival shows selected mountain and adventure movies during a five-day event from November 14th to the 18th. The festival features a diverse programme with submissions from over 30 different countries. In the festival's international competition, a jury awards the “Alpine Camera in Gold” in five categories, and the “Grand Prix Graz” for the best production.

The old town of Graz at sunset. Head to Graz for a film festival (Photo by Imran Hečimović on Unsplash

Wien Modern Festival

Wien Modern is the largest festival for modern music in Austria and one of the biggest events of its kind in the world. It presents the work of some of the world's best contemporary composers and some of the most popular performers, such as the Wiener Symphoniker. The festival takes place in Vienna from October 31st to December 2nd.

VIECC Vienna Comic Con

The VIECC festival takes place on November 18th and 19th in Vienna. It celebrates pop culture, including comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and more. During the festival, you can meet international stars from film, TV, comics, cosplay, fantasy, and gaming. The festival organises panel discussions, competitions, and question seminars.

Food and drink festivals

Genusswelten

MAK - the Museum für angewandte Kunst (Museum of Applied Arts) in Vienna is the place to be on November 10th and 11th if you're in search of delicacies. The food fair called Genusswelten, taking place at the museum, allows visitors to taste and buy a variety of culinary specialties and delicacies originating from Austria and all over the world.

Craft Bier Fest

The annual craft beer festival is held at Marx Halle in Vienna, also taking place on November 10th to 11th. For two days, you can try a wide variety of beers and have conversations with the brewers. Additionally, there are selected spirits on sale and street food available to snack on.

Craft beer tasting. Photo: Paul Brennan/Pixabay

Koi Bar

The Koi Bar international food festival takes place every year at Lansersee, just outside Innsbruck in Tyrol. Here you can try food from all over the world, from paella to Japanese and Korean specialities. Visitors can participate in cooking workshops and buy products directly at the event. The festival takes place from November 13th to 15th.

Vegan Planet

Vegan Planet is a plant-based lifestyle fair taking place in Vienna on November 18th and 19th. At the fair you can discover the latest trends in sustainable snacks, street food, drinks, fair clothing, and natural cosmetics.