What are the rules for electric bikes in Austria?

Electric bikes enable us to travel further and slightly faster than regular bikes and they offer an alternative to commuting to work by public transport or by car.

Vienna is an excellent city for cycling and electric bikes have shot up in popularity with numerous rental schemes around the city.

The Austrian capital has an extensive network of bike paths, with over 1,400km of bike-friendly routes and cycle paths throughout the city and beyond.

But when using e-bikes, it's important to keep some rules in mind.

Age limits, necessary equipment and speed regulations

The most common rules are regulated by the EU and relate to the power of the battery.

However, there are also other rules that may vary from country to country, such as age limits.

In Austria, children are allowed to ride an e-bike alone only if they are aged 12 and over.

Younger children need to be accompanied by someone over 16 years old if they have not obtained a cycling license.

In Austria, the rules for e-bikes are almost the same as the rules for regular bikes.

The equipment regulations are identical to those for conventional bicycles and involve the use of a bell, headlight, rear light, and reflectors on spokes and pedals.

Bicycles must be equipped with two distinct braking systems, each operating on a different wheel. The back-pedalling braking system, which can stop the rear wheel's movement when used alone, is not allowed.

In terms of speed and associated regulations, Austria follows the EU's general rules.

The maximum continuous power of the vehicle cannot exceed 250 watts, and the design speed cannot be higher than 25 km/h.

If these requirements are met, no ID or helmet is required.

If the values exceed these limits, the e-vehicle is classified as a moped, which necessitates a driving license, third-party insurance, and a helmet.

In terms of observing the rules of the road it's exactly the same as for riders of normal pedal bikes.

Other important rules

The 0.8 alcohol limit applies to riding an e-bike just as it does to cycling.

If a cycle path is available, it should be used with the e-bike, but riding on the road is also permitted if safe to do so. Riding on the pavement however is prohibited.

Riding side by side is only permitted in residential streets or on cycle paths.

Using the phone is only permitted with a hands-free device.