REVEALED: Austria's top-paying jobs and highest-earning states

The median annual salary for people living in Austria hit €50,633 in 2023, marking an 8.9 percent increase over 2022 and breaking the €50,000 mark.

The report from recruiting agency Stepstone indicates that half of all Austrian salaries are below this amount, while half are higher.

The highest-earning people overall in Austria work in pharmaceuticals. The lowest-earning overall work in gastronomy.

In hotels and gastronomy, the median salary comes in at €38,000 a year, with marketing, advertising and PR commanding medial salaries of €43,400 and Logistics coming in at €44,400.

At the higher end of the scale, the professions with the top three highest median salaries in Austria are banking at €61,667, aviation at €65,333, and pharmaceuticals at €66,547.

The agency’s report also noted that a gender pay gap is still evident in Austria, with the median salaries of women working in the country being about €6,000 a year less than those of men – or 11.3 percent lower.

Larger companies also tend to pay more than smaller ones, with managers earning 25 percent more and those with completed education commanding salaries that are around 33 percent higher. Not surprisingly, career experience tends to earn you a salary that’s about 50 percent higher.

Which regions have the best and worst salaries?

At a state level, people working in Vienna tend to earn the most money, with the capital registering a median salary of €56,980.

Despite a nationwide median salary of over €50,000, only three federal states besides Vienna have median salaries above that level. Those are Vorarlberg at €53,667, Tyrol with €53,200, and Burgenland with €50,750.

Upper Austria lands exactly in the middle of the pack with an annual median salary of €49,667.

People living in Carinthia tend to earn the least, with a median salary of €46,667. Tyroleans only make slightly more at a median of €47,000. Lower Austria and Styria tie meanwhile, at €49,000 apiece.

The survey does, however, reveal that most Austrians aren’t content with their salary, with 59 percent saying they’re not being paid enough.

