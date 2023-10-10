Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austrians and Austrian residents urged to leave Israel

Chancellor Karl Nehammer has announced a major evacuation of Austrians in Israel, with thousands of citizens potentially still in the country.

Austria is sending a Hercules military plane to take evacuees to Cyprus, from where they can be flown home to Austria – following the cancellation of many flights to and from Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has announced that three Austrian-Israeli dual nationals may have been kidnapped or killed in southern Israel. No official confirmation has yet occurred due to the ‘confusing situation on the ground’.

The Austrian Embassy in Tel Aviv advises people there to follow the instructions of Israeli authorities, and to complete a travel registration if not already done.

Austrian ski resorts score high in German ranking

Austria boasts six of the world’s best 10 ski areas, if one German platform is anything to go by.

KitzSki in the Kitzbühel and Kirchberg area of Tyrol takes the top spot. Tyrol also dominates the ranking among the Austrian resorts, with all six of the Austrian resorts in the top ten located primarily in Tyrol.

Schmalding in Styria makes the top 15, while Silvretta Montafon in Vorarlberg rounds out the top 20.

Teaching English in Austria

Thinking about teaching English as a foreign language in Austria?

Given the demand for English, both in the country and globally, there’s certainly opportunities to work and even earn a decent salary.

But you’ll need the right qualifications and contacts.

Writer David Everson-Baltas takes you through the basics at our link below.

Tuesday weather

The northeast of the country, including Vienna, is forecast to see clouds and rain showers early in the day. These will gradually lift and give way to sunny weather.

Sunny conditions are expected in the south and west of the country for the whole day. Temperatures are slated for highs of 22C around Austria.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].