Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austria to freeze Palestinian aid following attacks

Austria has frozen developmental aid for Palestinians following the terror attack on Israel by Hamas.

Projects worth €19 million are to be evaluated and many projects will be put on pause, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), told Austrian broadcasters on Monday.

Germany has also said it will review aid funds.

The Israeli government has made several allegations in the past that EU aid funds were being diverted to benefit Palestinian terrorists.

Militants from Gaza launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, leaving hundreds of Israelis dead. It has prompted retaliatory Israeli airstrikes and a formal declaration of war by the Israeli government.

Schallenberg called the attacks by militants "horrific", adding that it is “such a rupture that we cannot go back to business as usual".

What's the situation for residents from Austria in Israel?

There are currently around 8,300 Austrians in Israel, including "around 250 registered travellers", according to the Foreign Ministry.

Schallenberg said that Austria is maintaining contact with citizens in Israel through its embassy. Around 100 Austrians have made the decision to leave Israel due to the escalating conflict.

There are still scheduled flights between Austria and Israel currently, and the border to Jordan is open. However, the situation is “of course volatile and can change”, warned Schallenburg.

Advertisement

The Austrian Embassy in Tel Aviv released a notice saying: "It is strongly recommended that you follow the instructions of the Israeli authorities, follow the news and, if not already done, complete a BMEIA travel registration.

"Tourists should currently stay in the hotel or stay close to buildings and protected areas in order to be able to seek shelter in the event of an alarm. Traveling within the country should be avoided at this time. Ben Gurion Airport is open and flights are taking place, although some airlines have currently suspended their flights."

A mobile crisis team from Austria is on its way to Israel to expand its presence at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Schallenberg said.

READ ALSO: Major European airlines cancel dozens of flights to Tel Aviv

Advertisement

Rail line closed for construction work

The Arlberg railway line, which connects the Austrian cities Innsbruck and Bludenz and is Austria's only east-west mountain railway, will be partly closed from Monday for several weeks due to extensive renovation work.

The tracks on the east and west ramps of the line are to be re-laid. Around 11,000 sleepers and 15,000 linear meters of rails will be replaced.

The railway embankment will be widened in the Landeck – Pians area, and the Maiswald viaduct in the Strengen – Flirsch area is also being worked on.

Due to the work, the line will be shut between the Ötztal and Bludenz train stations until November 6th. Austria's ÖBB train operator said a rail replacement service with buses will be set up for travellers.

Advertisement

Salzburg aims to ban nicotine pouches for young people

The Austrian state of Salzburg is submitting a law for review aimed at banning the sale of nicotine pouches to young people up to the age of 18.

“The design of the proposed law and the expansion of the term 'tobacco products' to include all nicotine-containing products should be understood primarily as a measure to support prevention,” said deputy state governor Marlene Svazek, of the Freedom Party (FPÖ).

A spokesman for Svazek said it was hoped the law would be passed in the state parliament “in the next few months”.

In contrast to the commonly consumed 'snus', nicotine pouches are tobacco-free, but do contain nicotine and authorities say they are becoming increasingly popular among young people.

The consumption of tobacco and related products in public by youths under 18 is not allowed in Austria. Young people are allowed to buy and drink non-distilled alcohol, such as beer or wine, from their 16th birthday.

Monday weather

The weather in Austria is unseasonably warm on Monday following a colder front over the weekend.

Some rain showers are expected in the north and east from midday. Otherwise it is mostly dry.

Expect the most sun in the areas of Vorarlberg to Upper Carinthia.

In the afternoon highs of between 17 and 24C are expected. In the west and south it could reach 26C.