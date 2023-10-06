Vienna's population passes two million mark... again

Advertisement

Vienna's population stands at 2.08 million in total.

It’s not an all-time record, but it’s the first time the city has had a population above the two million mark since 1910, when it reached its historical high of 2.1 million.

Vienna reached a low point since the early 1900s in the late 1990s, where it had just under 1.5 million and has been growing ever since.

The Austrian capital is now the fifth largest city in the EU and the second-largest city in the German-speaking world after Berlin.

Recent statistics reveal that 39 percent of people living in Vienna were born abroad. Younger foreign immigrants to Vienna are also making the city younger, with a gradually declining average age that now sits at 41.2 years of age.

The largest foreign communities in Vienna come originally from eastern Europe, the former Yugoslavia, Turkey, and recent refugee countries like Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, and Ukraine.

The neighbourhoods with the most foreign residents in Vienna include Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, Brigittenau, and Favoriten – where over fifty percent of residents in each of these districts were born outside Austria.

