Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Vienna population passes two million

The end of September saw the capital’s population break two million people, with 19,500 net new people having moved to Vienna so far this year.

That brings its population to 2.08 million in total.

It’s not a record, but it’s the first time the city has had a population above the two million mark since 1910, when it reached its historical high of 2.1 million.

Vienna reached a low point since the early 1900s in the late 1990s, where it had just under 1.5 million and has been growing ever since.

The Austrian capital is now the fifth largest city in the EU and the second-largest city in the German-speaking world after Berlin.

Chancellor Nehammer takes a dive in the polls after ‘Burgergate’

Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s ruling centre-right People’s Party (ÖVP) has dropped below 20 percent in nationwide polling after being caught on camera saying poor families should eat at McDonald’s.

Both the Social Democrats (SPÖ) and far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) have gained as a result, with the FPÖ now on 30 percent in polling.

Nehammer has also dropped below both FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler among Austrians as their preferred Chancellor, with just 16 percent now preferring Nehammer.

The sagging polling also comes amidst another survey by Heute newspaper showing that two-thirds of Austrians don’t believe the government has done enough to curb inflation.

Dog licencing to be brought into Upper Austria

After the death of a 60 year-old man bitten by an American Staffordshire Terrier in Naarn, the state of Upper Austria is bringing in dog licencing for owners.

A working group of politicians in the state has begun examining how a classification system for different breeds would work – which would assign a risk rating to certain breeds based on weight and biting force.

A leash and muzzle requirement could also eventually be brought into force, but the working group is still gathering expert input before beginning the process of drafting a law.

Friday weather

Sunny weather is forecast for most of Austria on Friday, with light westerly winds blowing away fog in the late morning.

Temperatures are expected to range anywhere from 20C in Graz to 22C in Vienna and continue through Saturday, before dropping below 20C on Sunday, with some accompanying rain showers.

