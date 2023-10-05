Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Vienna doctors plan strike for later this year

About 70 percent of Vienna doctors are in favour of having at least a one-day-long strike sometime between mid-November and mid-December.

The Vienna Medical Association says the strike would affect the whole city and potentially include nursing staff as well.

An association survey finds willingness to be as high as 85 percent in some hospitals, although emergency room services, for example, would remain unaffected.

The association says the strike is one way to demonstrate the current healthcare system’s problems.

Integration Minister suggests German courses for pre-arrivals

Integration Minister Susanne Raab of the People's Party (ÖVP) wrapped up her visit to Canada by suggesting that Austria make German and integration courses available to people coming to Austria before they set foot in the country.

Raab met her Canadian counterpart Marc Miller Tuesday on a visit to Ottawa, where the Canadian government is taking a similar approach.

The courses offered might include online German training, and even mentorship programs for both skilled workers and their families, before they leave for Austria.

Raab recently said that Austria ‘has the wrong form of immigration,’ and that it primarily needed more skilled people to come to the country to fill labour shortages.

Verbund AG electricity customers unfairly charges – court rules

Customers of the Verbund AG electricity provider in Austria have been paying too much since May 2022, according to the Vienna Regional High Court.

That’s because the Verbund generates their electricity from hydropower which it produces itself, but links its prices to a stock market index based on the average price for electricity. The court says that’s illegal and that customers are due refunds.

The court ruling and associated refunds will affect about 400,000 customers.

Thursday weather

A sunny start to the day throughout much of the country will give way to clouds later on, although with weak to moderate winds – particularly in the Danube region.

Daytime high temperatures range from between 19C and 23C, as the weather generally cools for autumn.

