Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austria to test civil defence alarm system Saturday

Around midday Saturday could be a noisy one for people living in Austria, as the country tests its civil defence alarm.

Between noon and 12:45 that day, people will hear three siren signals – one for ‘warning,’ one for ‘alarm’ and one for ‘all clear.’

8,300 sirens around the country will be tested, both to ensure that they work and to familiarise people living in Austria with their meaning.

READ ALSO: What you should know about the warning siren system

Austria breaks heat record for October

With a temperature of 30.3C recorded in Langenlebarn just outside of Vienna on Tueday, Austria has broken its existing record for warmest October day since measurements started being taken 257 years ago.

In addition to the national record, both Salzburg and Upper Austria set new records for their federal states, having both hit 28.6C on Tuesday.

Geosphere Austria already said in September that Austria was on track for one of its warmest years ever measured.

READ ALSO: Electrical storms end heatwave as Austria set for one of warmest years on record

Inflation and high housing costs continue to burden Austrians - survey

A recent Statistics Austria survey has found that 22 percent of people in the country are struggling with living costs – about four percent higher than at this same time last year.

However, the number of people who say their income has eroded due to inflation is down from 37 percent in 2022 to 32 percent now, as inflation has continued over the last few months, but at a slightly lower rate compared to the ten percent figures seen in 2022.

28 percent of Austrians say they’re not able to pay unexpected costs – a number that remains unchanged from last year.

READ ALSO: Fuel prices spike in Austria amid stubbornly high inflation

Advertisement

Wednesday weather

Following a record-breaking high temperature yesterday, autumn weather is forecast to come to Austria today.

The south and southeast in particular are slated to have showers throughout much of the day, while Vienna could have some windy weather in the morning before settling in the afternoon.

Temperature highs are expected of between 20C in Tyrol to 23C in Vienna.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].