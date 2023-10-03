Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Explosive governing ÖVP e-mail mistakenly sent to opposition

It was an error that had one Austria newspaper quipping that ‘perhaps the government should launch a Microsoft Office training,’ when the ruling ÖVP accidentally sent a confidential e-mail to the liberal NEOS, an opposition party.

The e-mail concerned a proposal to set up an investigative committee in parliament that would also look at expense by the Greens – the ÖVP’s current coalition partner – to see if there had been any ‘improper spending.’

The ÖVP itself has been the subject of two such special committees since the last election, looking into corruption allegations against former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and other ÖVP ministers, leading to accusations of hypocrisy among opposition parties and anger from the co-governing Greens.

“This government is at an end,” said NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger Monday, calling for new elections before the next scheduled ones in 2024, a call which both the opposition Social Democrats and far-right Freedom Party echoed.

READ ALSO: Austrian ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to go on trial for false testimony

Advertisement

Covid-19, RSV and flu vaccine campaign kicks off

The Austrian Association of Doctors (ÖÄK) says it’s prepared for this year’s vaccination season, despite some complaints of a shortage of October appointments, particularly in Vienna.

“We’re ready and there’s no gap in what we can offer,” says ÖÄK President Edgar Wutscher, although he did note that fewer people in Austria are prepared and willing to get vaccinated than they typically might like to see.

Despite some suggestions from the Health Minister, vaccination is not currently available in pharmacies. Wutscher encourages any at-risk groups to be in contact with their doctor as soon as possible to get vaccinated.

READ ALSO: What are Austria’s new Covid-19 and RSV vaccine recommendations?

Over 300 deaths in Austrian road accidents so far in 2023

The first three quarters of the year have seen 306 people die in traffic accidents on Austrian roads.

That’s about the same as the 304 seen over the same period last year but around 12 percent higher than 2021 figures.

Lower Austria, Upper Austria, and Styria have seen the most road deaths, which Carinthia and Salzburg have seen increases. Vienna has seen a decline in road deaths over the last number of years.

EXPLAINED: Which Austrian insurance do you need for accidents?

Tuesday weather

Austria is forecast to have a sunny and warm start to the day which will continue into the afternoon, with temperatures between 24C and 29C.

A cold front approaches from the west in the late afternoon and early evening, which could bring showers to Vorarlberg and Tyrol starting then.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].