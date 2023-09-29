Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

August sees continued increase in Austrian gas and fuel prices

Despite government relief measures, overall energy prices rose in August, driving up average inflation. The energy price index is up 7.2 percent since August 2022.

But the overall number masks both huge increases in natural gas costs, but a fall in fuel prices from a year ago.

Natural gas has risen by 80 percent since August 2022, while district heating is up 65 percent over the same period.

Yet electricity prices are down over five percent, while the price of both diesel and petrol have fallen almost ten percent each over the last year.

Although petrol and diesel prices are down from what why were a year ago, they have increased since last month, with petrol going up by 5.6 percent and diesel having risen 8.2 percent.

READ ALSO: Where to find the cheapest fuel for your car in Austria

Advertisement

Vienna to ax parking stickers

Starting October 1st, Vienna will no longer issue parking permit stickers to residents of central districts, proving they live there and can thus park there.

Instead, parking enforcement officers will scan licence plates and compare them against those in a central database as being allowed to park there.

City council says the step will both save plastic and save drivers hassle, who will no longer have to get a new sticker if they replace their windshields, for example.

The process for applying for a parking permit will not change – you just need to contact the local authority of where you live= to get one, same as before.

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Austria in October 2023

Summer heatwaves increased deaths in Austria

Statistics Austria says higher temperatures in Austria in summer 2023 were linked with higher death rates.

The agency noticed that on weeks where the temperature has higher this summer, the death rate increased.

Between about 1,600 and 1,800 people died per week in Austria in summer, which is still less than the number who die during winter’s sick seasons.

READ ALSO: How is Vienna planning to deal with heatwaves?

Friday weather

It will be mainly sunny throughout Austria Friday, with early fog quickly dissipating, although the west of the country could see medium cloud cover.

High temperatures are forecast to range from 23C in Klagenfurt and Graz to 28C in Vienna.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].