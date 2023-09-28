Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Doctors reform recommended vaccinations for women

Two of Austria’s leading medical associations have relaunched their recommendations for what vaccinations women should get and when.

The Austrian Society of Infections in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ESIDOG) and the Austrian Association of Vaccine Manufacturers (ÖVIH) now say that pregnant women in Austria should consider getting vaccinations for childhood diseases like whooping cough, as well as RSV and Covid-19 during their third trimester.

The reason is that vaccinations late in pregnancy may protect the newborn in the first six months of their life – a time when they can’t get vaccinated themselves.

The associations are also recommending women get vaccinated for shingles from the age of 50 and get pneumonia and RSV shots from the age of 60.

Innsbruck running short of childcare workers

The parents of around 250 children were not able to get a kita place this year in Innsbruck, due to a shortage of staff.

While there are enough facilities, the Tyrol capital says they simply don’t have enough childcare workers to staff them.

City councillor Elisabeth Mayr (Social Democrats) says children who have both parents working are prioritised, and these children all have places, but waiting lists remain long.

The city is looking at raising salaries and providing junior staff with upgraded training so they can fill the senior roles currently being sought.

Which airport should I use in Austria?

Depending on where you live and where you’re going, you have plenty of options to get you where you need to go in Austria.

Check out our comparison between Munich, Salzburg, and Vienna airports for available flights, ease of access, and available amenities.

Thursday weather

There will be plenty of sunshine countrywide on Wednesday, with warm temperatures even at high altitudes.

The east could see some winds from the south, but temperatures around the country will be summerlike, hovering between 21C and 27C for highs.

