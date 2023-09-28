Austrian chancellor under fire for saying low-income families should eat at McDonalds

Advertisement

The video, originally taken at the end of July at a Salzburg function, shows Nehammer asking: "What’s wrong with the parents? What do you mean a child doesn’t get a warm meal in Austria? Not healthy, but cheap – a hamburger at McDonald’s."

He goes on to say: “And someone is seriously claiming that we live in a country where parents can’t afford this food for their child!”

Nehammer also appears to target women working part-time in Austria when they don’t have childcare responsibilities, showing that part-time work hasn’t decreased. “If I don’t have enough money, I work more,” he said.

Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic, spokesperson on human rights for the Greens – Nehammer’s coalition partner in government – slammed the chancellor.

Advertisement

“Our job as politicians is to pay attention to those who are having a harder time in life,” she said. “They deserve our respect, solidarity and support instead of derision."

Social Democrat Eva-Maria Holzleitner said: “Nehammer has to apologise to women. Who does most of the unpaid work in this country?”

READ ALSO: Austrian minister wants foreigners to improve German level to keep social benefits