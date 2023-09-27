Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austria to get bottle deposit system from 2025

Starting in 2025, people in Austria will pay a 25 cent deposit when they buy drinks that come in plastic bottles or aluminum cans.

If you return the bottle empty, you’ll get the money back.

The deposit scheme is set up to ensure that the containers can be recycled and not end up as litter, lowering pollution and increasing recycling.

Austrian telecoms to switch off 3G from 2024

3G will no longer be supported in Austria starting next year.

A1, Magenta, and Drei all intend to switch off support for the 20 year-old tech on January 1st.

The Mobile Communications Forum says it expects hardly anyone will notice the change, as smartphones that don’t support 4G are typically at least ten years old.

Meanwhile, the old 2G and GSM networks for texting and calling will remain operational, meaning that very old phones will continue to work.

The change is designed to free up capacity for 5G expansion.

October changes in Austria

From the last of the Klimabonus payments being paid out by the end of October to new ways to recycle your leftover capsules in coffee-crazed Austria, there’s a few changes afoot in the country coming up next month.

Plus, Austria also celebrates its national day. We run down the changes to help you prepare for October in the link below.

Wednesday weather

The morning starts out with some fog before light winds blow it away and sun continues for the country over the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be uniformly warm for late September around the country, with highs of anywhere between 24C and 27C.

