Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Innsbruck campaigns for more people to establish their main residence there

Long renowned as a vacation destination and a popular spot for many second homeowners, the Tyrolean capital of Innsbruck is kicking off an information campaign to encourage people to live there full-time – or at least make the city their main residence.

The number of people who make Innsbruck their main residence directly influences the amount of federal funding the state of Tyrol and city of Innsbruck can get – and that number has been falling for years.

In January 2016, 133,222 people had Innsbruck registered as their Hauptwohnsitz – or main residence. That compares with 131,384 today, alongside 25,664 people who make their Nebenwohnsitz – or second residence, in the city.

Austrian parliamentarians travel to Kyiv

A delegation of members of the Austrian parliament are in the Ukrainian capital Tuesday.

The delegation involves members from nearly all parties, with the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) being noticeably absent – the only major Austrian party to skip out.

Im Juni 2022 war ich mit ⁦@BMeinl⁩ beim Bürgermeister von Lviv/Lemberg Andrij Sadowji. Er hat von seinem Projekt erzählt, ein Zentrum für Prothesen für Verletzte zu errichten. Jetzt hat er einer Delegation des ⁦@OeParl⁩ mit Präs. Sobotka den Erfolg gezeigt.“Unbroken“ pic.twitter.com/BnJkxmpmOn — Helmut Brandstätter (@HBrandstaetter) September 26, 2023

Following a Monday evening visit to Lviv, the delegates travel to Kyiv, where Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka will address Ukrainian parliament. They’ll then go to Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv that was the site of particularly brutal massacres of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers in early 2022.

Government floats Covid-19 vaccination in Vienna pharmacies

Federal Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Green) says he believes autumn vaccinations against Covid-19 are proceeding ahead too slowly, and that pharmacies should be allowed to vaccinate alongside general practitioners.

The Vienna Pharmacy Association says its ready if asked to take such a step.

Austria has ditched all Covid restrictions, although people in risk groups – such as people over the age of 60, people with underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women – are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Tuesday weather

After a foggy morning across the country, Austria will see sunny weather with very light winds for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be summer-like in some places – ranging from highs around 20C in Bregenz in the west to 28C in Vienna, as you move east.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].