New coffee capsule recycling scheme to start in Austria

Coffee lovers can hand in aluminum and plastic capsules, as well as home-compostable capsules of all brands, in specially designed containers at all waste collection centers in Upper Austria, Krems-Land and Schwechat. In addition, purple bins are available as a collection point in Schwechat.

The project is set to last until the end of March 2024 and is supported by the Coffee Association as well as the capsule manufacturers Costa Coffee, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Nestlé, Billa, Segafredo, Tchibo and Eduscho.

Dr. Johann Brunner, Managing Director of the Austrian Coffee and Tea Association called it a 'groundbreaking project for resource conservation and underlines the collective efforts of companies and consumers to create a more environmentally friendly future'.

After the capsules have been handed over, they are sorted professionally and the aluminum or plastic is separated from the coffee residue in order to prepare them for subsequent recycling. The recycled aluminum can be reused for bicycles, pocket knives and soda cans or for new capsules. The plastic material is also recycled and used in new products, while coffee grounds can also be used for other purposes.

