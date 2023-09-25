Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Far-right Freedom Party still top of the polls

Austria's Freedom Party (FPÖ) has topped the polls in a survey of voters.

If a new government were to be elected now, then the far-right FPÖ would take 29 percent of the vote, according to new survey results published in Der Standard on Monday.

The Social Democrats (SPÖ) are four percentage points behind with 25 percent, and the People's Party (ÖVP) scores 22 percent. Meanwhile, the Greens take 10 percent.

Austria is currently ruled by a coalition of the ÖVP and the Greens. According to this surey, the coaltiion would only get 32 percent of the vote combined.

Austrians are set to vote for a new federal government next autumn.

Carinthia transport operator ditches 'sexist' ad after complaints

A new bus advert with the slogan 'no one comes more often' has caused a stir in the Austrian state of Carinthia.

Kärntner Linien released the ad for a new bus service in Klagenfurt - but it has been withdrawn after complaints.

The campaign, which showed a bus driver winking at a woman with the phrase 'no one comes more often', was described as "tasteless" and "sexist".

Die Kärntner Linien bewerben einen neuen Öffi-Takt auf eindeutig zweideutige Weise. https://t.co/y38Z3ZDV4S — KURIER (@KURIERat) September 24, 2023

The office of state Transport Councilor Sebastian Schuschnig (ÖVP) said they didn't know about the campaign but considered it “unnecessary", reported Austrian media.

Reinhard Wallner, spokesman for the Carinthian Transport Association, said it was not meant to be interpreted in this way and the ad has been withdrawn.

The campaign was being used to promote the new 10 and 20 minute bus service in Klagenfurt. It included several different subjects and was set to run for a month in a variety of media. It was created by an agency in Graz and agreed upon by the transport operator, said Wallner.

What to keep in mind if you leave Austria to move abroad

If you're moving to Austria you probably expect lots of bureaucracy as you settle in.

But there are many things - and some paperwork - that you have to keep in mind if you’re leaving the country to move abroad, such as cancelling contracts in time and de-registering.

Austria's 'repair bonus' programme restarts with new rules

Austria's 'Reparaturbonus' scheme, which can be used to cover costs of repairs of electrical devices, reopened on Monday with new instructions.

Anyone who has a broken electrical or household appliance and gets it repaired by an Austrian specialist company can receive up to €200 back.

As before, you get the voucher online and take it to the participating repair shop. However, this time the full amount must be paid in advance to the shop and the funding of 50 percent of the bill - a maximum of €200 - will be credited to your account afterwards.

However, the transfer could take a number of weeks or months, authorities said.

Previously, you needed to pay up to 50 percent of the costs upfront, with the business using the voucher to apply for the remainder of the money from the government. It had to be reformed due to fraudulent activity by some firms.

Monday weather

It's a mixed bag of weather on Monday, however Geosphere Austria says there will lots of sunshine and rising temperatures again in the coming days due to an area of high pressure over the Balkans which will extend into the eastern Alpine region.

On Monday expect fog and clouds in some areas regionally, particuarly in the valleys. Outside of these zones it is sunny and mild.

Early temperatures range between 5 and 14C, with the highest temperatures in the east. The maximum temperatures reach 16 to 23C.