Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Majority of Austrians see immigration negatively

About 58 percent of Austrians see immigration and migration to Austria in negative terms, according to a new survey by Lazarsfeld Society.

It marks an increase of five percent who see it negatively since its last survey.

Only 13 percent of surveyed Austrians see immigration as being a net positive, while 28 percent are neutral.

Voters for most Austrian political parties generally see immigration negatively, with only Green voters viewing it as a net positive in general.

Older people are likely to see immigration more critically, as are residents of Burgenland and Upper Austria. Meanwhile, the young and Vienna residents are likely to have the most favourable view of immigration.

Vienna car-free day sees free bike rentals and reduced public transport

Vienna marks a car-free day Friday where people can rent city bikes for free.

To use it, you just need to enter the code ‘AUTOFREI23’.

Wiener Linien is treating all single tickets purchased Friday as full-day tickets. (Copyright: @Manfred Helmer / Winier Linien)

Any single ticket purchased Friday in Vienna also counts as a full day ticket.

A festival marking the end of European Mobility Days takes place from 2:00 to 9:00 pm in Vienna’s Josefstadt.

What to know if you’re moving back to the UK

Although Brits moving back from Austria to the UK might think it an easier process than coming to Austria, returning home isn’t without its paperwork and bureaucracy.

We go over what returning Brits need to know in a recent feature.

Friday weather

The weekend will see a cold front sweep across Austria, bringing cooler temperatures and rain going into Saturday.

The west in Salzburg and Innsbruck will already see rain Friday, with temperatures dropping to a high of 19C. Vienna is forecast to see temperatures of 28C on Friday but then abruptly drop below 20C by Saturday with the coming rain.

Sunday is forecast to see a return to sunny, but cooler conditions.

