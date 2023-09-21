Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Government introduces new Autobahn fees for 2024

Austria has required drivers on Autobahns and freeways to display a vignette since 1997, at a cost of €96.40 a year, €29 for two months and €9.90 for 10 days.

The fee structure though, is set to change at the start of 2024 and will primarily affect day tourists or other short-term visitors to Austria.

Starting in January, a new one-day vignette – at a cost of €8.60 – will be introduced.

The price of an annual vignette will remain the same and a two-month will sink 10 cents to €28.90. Meanwhile a ten-day vignette will go up in price to €11.50.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria

Greens want long-term contraceptives to be tax-free

The Austrian Greens, which currently govern federally in a coalition with Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s People’s Party (ÖVP), are calling for tax on contraceptives to be abolished in Austria.

At the moment, IUD devices face the 20 percent tax put on medical devices, while performance-enhancing Viagra is taxed at the lower rate of ten percent reserved for medicines.

The Greens would like to see the tax on methods like IUDs at least reduced to ten percent, but are in an intra-coalition argument with the ÖVP over the issue – who control the finance ministry.

READ ALSO: Spa, pregnancy and contraceptives: What Austrian healthcare covers – and what it does not

Advertisement

How to open a blocked account for an Austrian visa

Many Austrian visas and residency permits will require you to show proof of sufficient funds to support yourself during your stay in Austria. One way to demonstrate this is by opening up a blocked account where you put the required funds.

Our feature outlines who needs one, how to set it up, and how much to put in.

READ ALSO: Banking: How to open a blocked account in Austria

Thursday weather

A cooler and cloudier day is forecast for the west of Austria, stretching from Tyrol down through Carinthia, with some winds expected over the course of the day.

The weather further north and east in Vienna will see more sun, but still with some chinook winds. High temperatures will range from 22C to 28C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].