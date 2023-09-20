Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Greenpeace advocates restoring missing Austrian regional connections

Austria used to have about 665 kilometres more train track than it currently does.

Most of the missing track used to be rail connecting small communities, with the tracks now having been abandoned, falling into disrepair and no longer operational. That corresponds to about 230 train stations that have been closed since 1995.

Greenpeace commissioned the recent study behind the numbers, and is calling on regional Austrian governments in particular to restore these connections, allowing more people to use climate-friendly train and public transport options instead of cars.

State railway ÖBB says it is legally obliged to spend tax money where it expects the most demand – and so not all stations can be maintained or modernised.

ÖBB recently announced that it will pursue more connections with Germany, and double its night train offerings by 2030.

Sharp drop in the number of people buying homes in Vienna

After years of record sales and price increases, the Vienna housing market is seeing a clear trend reversal.

The number of property sales in the Austrian capital fell by around a third in the first half of 2023, while sales revenue dropped by 37 percent, according to new figures from the Vienna edition of a residential market magazine by OTTO Immobilien.

The research found that sales of developer apartments fell by 49 percent and of existing apartments by 11 percent.

"I have never experienced a market situation like this in the 40 years I've worked in the industry," said Dr. Eugen Otto in the magazine.

It's not good news for home owners either: for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008, existing apartments are losing value by an average of one percent, and are now for the first time at an average price per square meter of €4,594, according to the research.

The situation is different for brand new apartments, with the prices having changed only slightly in the first half of 2023.

Saving money as fuel prices spike

With inflation up 7.4 percent, driven mostly by a 20 percent fuel price spike since May, it’s never too late for some money-saving tips in Austria.

Check out our advice for how to find cheaper fuel to fill up your tank.

Vienna outdoor pool season ends with huge guest numbers

Austria’s hot summer had pool-goers happy.

The capital’s outdoor pool season ended Sunday, and ended up counting over two million visitors this season alone.

The three biggest days were the 9th and 16th of July, as well as the 20th of August, with over 65,000 visitors apiece on each of these days.

Wednesday weather

After a rainy Tuesday in much of the country, Austria is forecast to have a mostly sunny day, with some cloud cover further west.

Temperatures will be fairly even across the country, from a high of 24C in Graz to a maximum of 28C in Vienna.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].